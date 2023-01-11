Austin Butler's response to a question about Kaia Gerber's ex Jacob Elordi is going viral

The A-listers were out in force last night to kick off awards season, with everyone from Jenna Ortega to Margot Robbie (opens in new tab) walking the Golden Globes red carpet (opens in new tab).

From Rihanna in Schiaparelli to Daisy Edgar-Jones in Gucci, it was definitely an evening of unmissable glamour - and the same can be said for the stars' beauty looks (opens in new tab).

Key moments from the night include Jennifer Coolidge's excellent acceptance speech and Austin Butler's Elvis-inspired drawl when collecting his award for Best Actor.

However, that's not the only thing that fans are talking about today. An interview with the actor - which is being called both 'awkward' and 'classy' - has gone viral.

He spoke to Variety on the way into the ceremony, and his response to a question about his girlfriend Kaia Gerber's ex, Jacob Elordi, is now being shared on social media.

Austin has been widely praised for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's biopic, and went on to win the Best Actor award for his performance at last night's ceremony.

He was asked if he has any advice for Euphoria star Jacob, who is taking on the role of Elvis in Sofia Coppola's upcoming movie Priscilla.

The interviewer asked: "Now, I have to ask you, there is another star about to take on Elvis. Jacob Elordi is going to be playing the king as well. Do you have any advice for him?"

He replied: "I just wish him all the best. We haven’t spoken but I hope he has a great time."

#Elvis star Austin Butler offers kind words to Jacob Elordi, who will play the King of Rock and Roll in Sofia Coppola’s upcoming #Priscilla movie: “I just wish him all the best… I hope he has a great time.” https://t.co/uRzGEpFqpS pic.twitter.com/Y4xHNkEW6ZJanuary 11, 2023 See more

Fans have praised Austin for how he handled the 'awkward' moment, bearing in mind that Jacob and Kaia used to date. The former couple were together for just over a year, and the model told Vogue that it showed her 'what it feels like to love without conditions'.

However, shortly after they split in late 2021, Kaia was linked to Austin and the pair made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the Met Gala in May last year.

Underneath the clip, one person wrote: "Not her asking this when his new girlfriend is Jacob’s ex. Messy."

Another added: "Such a professional. Classy guy.”