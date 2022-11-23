Margot Robbie actually rewrote this iconic Wolf of Wall Street scene

While her role in Neighbours made her a star in Australia, Margot Robbie quickly became a household name across the globe after playing Naomi Lapaglia in The Wolf of Wall Street, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill.

And while she was making a name for herself as a rising star in front of the camera, she was also helping to shape the film by changing pivotal scenes with director Martin Scorsese, too.

During a BAFTA: A Life In Pictures recording, Robbie revealed that she helped rewrite important parts of the script alongside DiCaprio and Scorsese.

In the movie, there's a scene where DiCaprio's character Jordan Belfort kidnaps his and Naomi's daughter while under the influence, before crashing his car and prompting his wife to file for divorce.

Discussing how she influenced the scene, Robbie said: "What happened previously in the script was that I walked into his office and said I want a divorce. And that was it.

"[But we felt] like something was missing."

She added that the trio stayed up "until 3 in the morning" coming up with a new way to tell that part of the story. Using Belfort's book, they gave the new ideas to the assistant director, with Robbie adding: "Our brilliant AD Adam Somner was probably tearing his hair out because out of nowhere we were like, so, we're gonna need to break the garage door of someone's house, break a car window, and destroy a couch.

"The crazier you are, the more Marty's going to love it."

The Suicide Squad star also spoke about her nude scene in the movie, revealing that she did "a few shots of tequila" before the camera started rolling, but she didn't think it would make as many waves as it did.

She said: "It was my first film in America, it sounds silly now but I thought I'd slip under the radar."

Since starring in The Wolf of Wall Street, Margot has starred in a number of blockbusters from I, Tonya to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

So now you know!