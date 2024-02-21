Adele has opened up about why she was 'sulking' in that viral court-side meme
That moment has *finally* been explained
Adele is known not only for her incredible voice and best-selling albums, but for her frankness when talking to her fans. During her Las Vegas residency shows in the US, the singer has talked to the audience about everything from her health condition to her desire to have another child, and she even appeared to confirm that she has married Rich Paul.
At her most recent gig, however, she decided to talk about that viral video of her pouting at an NBA game in 2022. It's likely that you've seen the clip of Adele looking less than impressed as she sits court-side, pretending that she doesn't notice that she's being filmed, despite the cameras being right in front of her. Her nonchalant demeanour and reluctance to engage with those recording her sparked a million memes - and now, she's revealed why she was 'sulking' at the NBA All-Stars game in Cleveland, Ohio two years ago.
During the show, Adele told the crowd: "Do you remember that viral meme of me looking like I don't give a flying f***? I'd like to give some context about that meme. I know it sounds crazy, but I really don't like being famous, right? So obviously, I know I'm sitting court-side at a basketball game, you're asking for it. Whatever."
She continued that the clip led to speculation that she had lip filler, but shared that she was actually pouting because she was 'sulking'. Adele said that the camera crew at the game had asked her if they could film her to appear on the big screens, and despite saying no they proceeded to record.
She continued: "The reason my lips looked like I had filler... the reason I looked like a different person was because I was sulking."
So now you know!
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Health Editors agree – progressive overload is the most effective way to progress your workout gains
In other words, how to avoid a plateau...
By Abbi Henderson
-
After trying dozens of designs, trust us—these are the best razors that money can buy
We’re super picky with razors, but these ones work for even sensitive skin and stubborn hair
By Valeza Bakolli
-
I'm a beauty editor who tests fragrances for a living—these are the 9 Tom Ford perfumes I really recommend
The brand is £££, but these scents are worth a special treat
By Rebecca Fearn
-
Adele admits that this has been the biggest struggle since giving up alcohol
The singer has been sober for over three months
By Lauren Hughes
-
Rich Paul has finally addressed Adele marriage speculation
We haven't got much further though
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Adele is reportedly planning to have a child with Rich Paul 'very soon'
She is already a mum to ten year old son, Angelo
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Did Adele just hint that she secretly married Rich Paul?
A video of the singer talking about her 'husband' is going viral
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Adele burst into tears while helping a couple with a gender reveal and the video is going viral
So sweet!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Adele thanks James Corden for getting her through heartbreaking divorce
The final Carpool Karaoke was emotional to say the least!
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Lizzo says she got 'so drunk' with Adele at the Grammys after sneaking in tequila
Oh, these two.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Adele opens up about 'really bad' health condition that affects her ability to walk
'I have to waddle these days.'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde