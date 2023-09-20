Adele is reportedly planning to have a child with Rich Paul 'very soon'

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Adele recently sparked marriage rumours after calling her partner Rich Paul her "husband" during a concert.

These reports came after Adele revealed to a fan a few weeks ago: "I really want to be a mum again soon."

In 2022, Adele spoke about her desire to expand her family. During an appearance on Desert Island Discs she said: "I would definitely love a couple more kids. It would be wonderful. If not, I've got Angelo."

And now, one source is alleging that the superstar is actively trying for a baby with Rich, whom she has been dating (and is now possibly married to?) for about two years.

"Adele is determined, now more than ever to make it happen. She’s not going to give up and has every confidence it’ll happen for her and Rich sooner rather than later," the source told Closer.

"She’s taking a very focused, no-nonsense approach to it all and has done her homework about the best ways to prepare and following the tips that make the most sense. Adele’s doing her bit to make sure she has a completely healthy pregnancy."

The insider also gave details about Adele's alleged food rules ahead of a potential pregnancy.

"Adele has put him on a strict diet, which includes lots of health shakes," they said. "She’s also urging him to give up alcohol and coffee with her to help his sperm count — something he isn’t so keen on!"

Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki between 2018 and 2021 and the two share son Angelo, 10.

The Hello hitmaker has been very open about how difficult her experience of divorce was, as well as seeking out therapy to help her move forward.

And since she's been going out with Rich, she's also provided insights into what a lovely relationship the two share, telling Elle in 2022: "I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him."

That's too sweet!