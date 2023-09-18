Did Adele just hint that she secretly married Rich Paul?
A video of the singer talking about her 'husband' is going viral
Adele is known for being incredibly candid on stage, and during the singer's Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace - which started in November 2022 and is due to wrap up later this year - she has helped fans with gender reveals, candidly opened up about her health condition and discussed her desire to have a baby with her partner, Rich Paul.
The pair went public with their relationship in 2021 when they were photographed together at an NBA finals game, and have since bought a house together. Last year, it was rumoured that the couple were engaged when Adele was spotted wearing an 8ct pear cut diamond on her ring finger - however, she insisted that she wasn't, claiming that she 'just loves high-end jewellery'.
But fans are convinced that she has indeed tied the knot after a casual comment she made during one of her performances was shared in a TikTok video.
At the Weekends with Adele gig, one audience member shouted out to the singer, asking: "Will you marry me?"
In response, the singer said: "You can't marry me. I'm straight, my love, and my husband's here tonight."
When the fan pressed by asking if she could try, Adele replied: "No, I don't want to try. I'm with Rich. You're crazy, leave me alone."
@adeleslittleloveee ♬ original sound - adeleslittleloveee🫶🏻
While she does open up with fans during her shows, Adele is also known to fiercely protect her privacy. During her relationship with ex-husband Simon Konecki - with whom she shares her ten year old son, Angelo - she never officially announced when they had married. Instead, she casually started referring to him as her 'husband' during award show acceptance speeches.
In recent weeks, Adele has also opened up about the fact that she would like to have another child, telling audience members last month: "I really want to be a mum again soon
"So every time I see a name that I like, I write it down in my phone."
Are congratulations in order for Adele and Rich Paul?
We'll have to wait and see!
