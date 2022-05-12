Adele spent Valentine’s Day behind the counter at McDonalds and no one had a clue

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Adele might be one of the most famous people on the planet, but she has always been very protective of her private life. While clips of her at nightclubs singing Nicki Minaj’s verse in Monster go viral instantly, and her Instagram Lives discussing collaborations with Peppa Pig have been endlessly meme-ified, it’s much rarer for the singer to let the public in on details of her personal life.

However, since releasing her fourth album 30 last year, she has spoken about her divorce from ex Simon Konecki and her new relationship with sports agent Rich Paul. While she denied to comment on whether or not the pair are engaged (telling chat show host Graham Norton: ‘Would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?’) she did joke that she can’t put off her postponed Las Vegas residency dates much longer as she wants to have a baby next year.

In a rare insight into life with Rich, this week Adele shared some photos on Instagram of the pair watching a sports game, sharing a backstage kiss and holding keys to a mansion.

But there’s one photo that has really interested fans.

In the second photo, Adele can be seen laughing behind the counter at McDonalds. The menu screens behind her are tributes to her albums – 19, 21, 25, 30 – and another screen says ‘Happy Valentine’s Day.’

The Queen of the heartbreak ballad has spoken about her love of Maccas in interviews, telling Vogue earlier this year that ‘my ideal meal, my death row meal, my last meal’ would be a Big Mac with McNuggets and fries, saying: ‘I eat it at least once a week.’

Fans have also been digging for details about the house in the photo of the couple holding keys. She reportedly bought the Beverly Hills mansion – which is Sylvester Stallone’s former home – for $58 million (£42 million) back in January.

It boasts eight bedrooms, twelve bathrooms, a sauna, steam room, cinema, infinity pool, spa and art studio.

