Adele burst into tears while helping a couple with a gender reveal and the video is going viral

Adele just did the sweetest thing for a couple of her fans: She revealed the gender of their baby for them during a date of her Las Vegas residency, titled Weekends With Adele.

The couple, whose names are Chris Dare and Shantelle Lord, made a heartwarming video montage of the lovely moment, starting with a photo of them holding up a sign that read: "Adele will you do our gender reveal?"

Thankfully for the expecting parents, Adele spotted their sign, and ushered them towards the stage.

She asked them both a few questions, such as where they were from and how far along Shantelle was in her pregnancy (it was 18 weeks, FYI).

Adele then said: "Do you know, no one's really allowed signs in here. I'm just obsessed that you've got one in, and I've never done this."

She then looked at the letter she had been handed and said: "Oh my God, it's in an... Oh my God, I think it's, like, from a doctor. OK so is there anything you'd like me to say, or anything like that? Have you got someone filming this for you? You got the phone, OK. Is there anything you want me to say?"

Shantelle, clearly touched, told her idol: "I'm just honoured that you're going to do this for us. We've known since 12 weeks, and we have been waiting for this moment."

Then Adele did the big reveal: "OK, so, Shantelle and Chris are having a baby... boy!" she told the cheering crowd. Turning to the couple, she said: "That was amazing, I'm so happy for you!"

The star then faced away to hide that she'd burst into crocodile tears.

"That's so emotional, oh my God," she said to the couple. "If and when I get pregnant, will you do my gender reveal?"

Funnily enough, another English pop star did a couple's gender reveal for them on stage really recently: Ed Sheeran. The "Perfect" singer posted the sweet interaction on Instagram, with the simple caption: "My first gender reveal"

Seems a trend has emerged!

