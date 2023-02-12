Moments you missed from the BRIT Awards 2023

The BRIT Awards 2023 (opens in new tab) only comes around once a year, and it is one of the major celebrity awards when awards season hits.

This years BRITs was hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan, and took place at The O2 Arena in London on 11 February.

Harry Styles won big, as he scooped four gongs at the ceremony, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and the Pop/R&B Act. (opens in new tab)

The evening saw epic performances by Lizzo, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, as well as a little tension around the lack of diversity in the various categories. (opens in new tab)

There were also some epic moments, viewers may have missed, which happened on and off stage. However, we have rounded up a few of the most talked about moments causing a stir, so you can enjoy all the tea from the event.

Harry Styles kiss

Harry Styles picked up four awards at this years BRIT Awards.

His energetic performance wowed the crowds, his acceptance speech, which saw him reference his former One Direction band members, made jaws drop, and his reaction was enough to warm hearts.

But there was something else, which viewers may have missed.

Photos, and video clips, have been shared of Harry walking off stage to plant a little kiss on fellow musician Lewis Capaldi's lips, before the duo enjoyed a long embrace and a friendly catch up.

The moment happened just after Harry picked up his first award of the season.

Lewis and Harry were both nominated in the Song of the Year category, but Harry took home the title.

Nineties and noughties bands reunite

The BRITs saw a few iconic nineties and noughties bands reunite, which we are absolutely here for.

Sugababes made an appearance at the star-studded event, which saw the original trio, made up of Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhán Donaghy, grace the red carpet.

The original line up was formed in 1998, but in 2001 Heidi Range replaced Siobhán.

The trio changed once again when Amelle Berrabah replaced Mutya Buena in 2005.

Four years later, Jade Ewen joined the fold in replace of the last original member Keisha.

However in 2011, it was reported the girl group had split for good.

In 2019, the original threesome, comprised of Keisha, Mutya and , Buena and Siobhán won back the rights to their group name Sugababes, and released a cover of Run for Cover single in 2021, and their appearance at the BRITs proved the girls are back for good.

Jo O'Meara, Rachel Stevens and Tina Barrett attend The BRIT Awards 2023.

The Sugababes were not the only group giving us nostalgia at the BRITs, as there was a mini S Club 7 reunion too.

Jo O'Meara, Rachel Stevens and Tina Barrett graced the BRITs red carpet, although Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearritt, Jon Lee, and Paul Cattermole were absent from the evening.

The trio's appearance came shortly before they teased a mega reunion is on the cards to mark 25 years since the release of their debut single.

After the BRIT Awards, the band tweeted: "Ain’t no party like an S Club Party. Announcement coming 7pm this Monday 13th February on BBC ’s The One Show."

Sam Capaldi



Sam Capaldi? Who's that? We know what you might be thinking, and you're absolutely right, we mean Lewis Capaldi.

One blunder from the evening, which has sparked huge conversation since, was when host Mo Gilligan got a little tongue tied and introduced Sam Capaldi on stage, instead of Lewis.

Lewis, 26, was one of the first artists to perform on stage, and prior to belting out his hit track Forget Me, which was nominated for the Song of the Year award, Mo fluffed the introduction.

He said: "Here with his number one single Forget Me it's the brilliant - go crazy - Sam Capaldi."

While Lewis took no notice of the blunder, Mo, 34, swiftly apologised for the hiccup.

He said: "I have to apologise, I did call him Sam. It just goes to show how strong the drinks are at the brit awards, they are not playing around."

Becky Hill blunder

Host Mo Gilligan was not the only one to fluff their words at the BRITs, as Becky Hill appeared to get her words in a spin too.

The 28-year-old singer won the Best Dance Act award at this year's BRIT Awards, ahead of Bonobo, Calvin Harris, Eliza Rose and Fred Again.

During her acceptance speech, she appeared to reference previous nominees in the category, and let out a swear out, which did not go down well with viewers. Whoops!

The Crazy What Love Can Do hitmaker said: "Wow it's heavy. S*** I did have something planned [to say].

"I want to thank the BRITs committee for putting me on the shortlist of the dance act for another year.

"It is such an honour to be nominated especially alongside the amazing Eliza Rose and the incredible Raye."

But she attempted to save the speech, as she added: "I think Beyoncé said it best in her Grammy speech. We all have the queer community to thank for the best genre on earth."

Hello... Adele?

It's not an awards ceremony without a couple of technical issues, right? This year's BRIT Awards had a few.

Throughout the evening there were moments when the sound was muted, which some viewers believe was to filter speeches and cover technical difficulties.

Nearer the end of the evening the announcement of the Album of the Year award, as well as David Guetta's showstopping performance to bring the event to the show, were stalled.

During the delay a rendition of Adele's I Drink Wine, which was from last year's BRIT awards was shown.

However, this was not enough to resolve the technical faults, which audiences still don't know exactly what that issue involved.

So, to bide time Mo made his way to a table with Love Island host Maya Jama, Joel Dommett and AJ Odudu's table, where he repeatedly asked the guests if they were enjoying the evening. Awkward!

Bey hide

Beyonce arrived late to the Grammys earlier this month, but was absent from the BRITs entirely.

However, the Crazy In Love hitmaker appeared via a video message to accept her award for the International Artist of the Year award.

In her speech the award-winning singing sensation said: "I'll see you on tour!"