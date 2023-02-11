BRIT Awards 2023 Live: The full winners list
All the big wins of the night...
Stars from around the world gathered at The O2 arena in London tonight for the BRIT awards 2023 - the biggest night in the music calendar. The famous faces celebrated the best in music in style. The BRIT Awards 2023 red carpet looks (opens in new tab) are some of the best we've ever seen (we're looking at you Lizzo (opens in new tab)).
Mo Gilligan hosted the awards for the second year in a row. The BRIT awards took place on a Saturday night for the first time ever, and really brought the party. With performances from David Guetta, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, Stormzy, and Lizzo - to name just a few.
The girl group made a strong comeback, with the Sugababes making their first appearance in 20 years and no one could miss Rising Star award winners Flo.
But who went home with an iconic BRIT trophy? Keep scrolling for the full list of BRIT Award 2023 winners below...
Album of the year:
Nominees
The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Harry Styles - Harry's House
Stormzy - This Is What I Mean
Fred Again.. - Actual Life 3
Artist of the year: Harry Styles
Emily in Paris (opens in new tab) stars, Lucien Laviscount (opens in new tab)And Camille Razat presented the award for artist of the year to Harry Styles.
"I want to thank my mum for signing me up to X factor without me knowing" Harry Style (opens in new tab)s told the crowd in his acceptance speech, before shouting out his One Direction bandmates too.
Nominees
Central Cee
Fred Again..
George Ezra
Harry Styles
Stormzy
Song of the year: As It Was, Harry Styles
Featuring a voice note from his goddaughter to start the biggest track of 2022, Harry Styles took home his third award of the night.
Nominees
Aitch & Ahsanti - Baby
Cat Burns - Go
Dave - Starlight
Ed Sheeran & Elton John - Merry Christmas
Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)
George Ezra - Green Green Grass
Harry Styles - As It Was
Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me
LF System - Afraid To Feel
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Group of the year: Wet Leg
Nominees
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins
Wet Leg
Best new artist: Wet Leg
Nominees
Kojey Radical
Mimi Webb
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder
Wet Leg
International artist of the year: Beyoncé
Nominees
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
International song of the year: Break My Soul, Beyoncé
Nominees
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru
From the Encanto soundtrack - We Don't Talk About Bruno
Gayle - abcdefu
Jack Harlow - First Class
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - Where Are You Now
OneRepublic - I Ain't Worried
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
International group of the year: Fontaines D.C.
Nominees
Blackpink
Drake & 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
Fontaines D.C.
Gabriels
Best Dance act: Becky Hill
Nominees
Becky Hill
Fred Again..
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap act: Aitch
Nominees
Aitch
Central Cee
Dave
Loyle Carner
Stormzy
Best Pop/R&B act: Harry Styles
"To all my fans who voted, thank you so so much...it is so good to be home." said Styles.
Nominees
Cat Burns
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Sam Smith
Best Alternative/Rock act: The 1975
Nominees
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
Tom Grennan
Wet Leg
Breakthrough Artist: Wet Leg
Nominees
Sam Ryder
Rina Sawayama
Kojey Radical
Mimi Webb
Wet Leg
Rising Star: Flo
Nominees
Nia Archives
Cat Burns
