Stars from around the world gathered at The O2 arena in London tonight for the BRIT awards 2023 - the biggest night in the music calendar. The famous faces celebrated the best in music in style. The BRIT Awards 2023 red carpet looks (opens in new tab) are some of the best we've ever seen (we're looking at you Lizzo (opens in new tab)).

Mo Gilligan hosted the awards for the second year in a row. The BRIT awards took place on a Saturday night for the first time ever, and really brought the party. With performances from David Guetta, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, Stormzy, and Lizzo - to name just a few.

The girl group made a strong comeback, with the Sugababes making their first appearance in 20 years and no one could miss Rising Star award winners Flo.

But who went home with an iconic BRIT trophy? Keep scrolling for the full list of BRIT Award 2023 winners below...

Album of the year:

Nominees

The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Harry Styles - Harry's House

Stormzy - This Is What I Mean

Fred Again.. - Actual Life 3

Artist of the year: Harry Styles

Emily in Paris (opens in new tab) stars, Lucien Laviscount (opens in new tab)And Camille Razat presented the award for artist of the year to Harry Styles.

"I want to thank my mum for signing me up to X factor without me knowing" Harry Style (opens in new tab)s told the crowd in his acceptance speech, before shouting out his One Direction bandmates too.

Nominees

Central Cee

Fred Again..

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Song of the year: As It Was, Harry Styles

Featuring a voice note from his goddaughter to start the biggest track of 2022, Harry Styles took home his third award of the night.

Nominees

Aitch & Ahsanti - Baby

Cat Burns - Go

Dave - Starlight

Ed Sheeran & Elton John - Merry Christmas

Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)

George Ezra - Green Green Grass

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me

LF System - Afraid To Feel

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Group of the year: Wet Leg

Nominees

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

(Image credit: Getty Images / Neil Mockford)

Best new artist: Wet Leg

Nominees

Kojey Radical

Mimi Webb

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Wet Leg

International artist of the year: Beyoncé

Nominees

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

International song of the year: Break My Soul, Beyoncé

Nominees

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru

From the Encanto soundtrack - We Don't Talk About Bruno

Gayle - abcdefu

Jack Harlow - First Class

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - Where Are You Now

OneRepublic - I Ain't Worried

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

International group of the year: Fontaines D.C.

Nominees

Blackpink

Drake & 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines D.C.

Gabriels

(Image credit: Dave J Hogan via Getty Images)

Best Dance act: Becky Hill

Nominees

Becky Hill

Fred Again..

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap act: Aitch

Nominees

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

Best Pop/R&B act: Harry Styles

"To all my fans who voted, thank you so so much...it is so good to be home." said Styles.

Nominees

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Sam Smith

Best Alternative/Rock act: The 1975

Nominees

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Breakthrough Artist: Wet Leg

Nominees

Sam Ryder

Rina Sawayama

Kojey Radical

Mimi Webb

Wet Leg

Rising Star: Flo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nominees

Nia Archives

Cat Burns