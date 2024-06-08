Nudes don't have a monopoly on summer 2024 manis—the up-and-coming tomato nails trend proves it

As a manicure girly, I am never not without a fresh set. But while I like my nail art, I also firmly believe you can't beat a classic nude or red polish. And for the latter, an orangey-red is always my hue of choice; it complements my skin tone and just pops. Luckily, this season I'm bang on trend, with tomato nails securing a top spot in the list of cool summer nail shades to ask for at the salon (or to paint on yourself).

Tomato red is bright, bold and beautiful, with orange undertones. It looks best with a hi-shine finish and in a super-glossy nail polish, gel polish or BIAB product. This is a colour that looks great on pretty much every nail length and shape, too. Be it chic short soft squares or almond-shaped extensions, tomato red is always a winner.

A post shared by ABBY PLESTED 🧚‍♀️ (@abbyplested) A photo posted by on

As mentioned, I love a nude, and am currently sporting a sheer milky pink. But when my next mani appt rolls around in a couple of weeks time? You can bet that tomato red has just shot straight to the top of my wish list.

Tomato nails inspiration

A post shared by Buff Nail Studios (@buff__studios) A photo posted by on

Ultra-glossy with a subtle fluoro hint, imagine how good this mani would look on the beach or at a festival this summer.

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

Proving the look is just as impactful on shorter nails, this lovely manicure is so easy to achieve from home once you find your perfect red.

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland) A photo posted by on

Nail artist Harriet Westmoreland is known for her love of neutrals, but once in a while she shows off a gorgeous red look.

A post shared by Daisy Marsden (@dais_does_nails) A photo posted by on

Yes, you can absolutely incorporate your love for nail art into this trend! These negative space shapes are so cool.

A post shared by Megan Margot Evans (@meganmargotevans) A photo posted by on

Short, rounded edges look seriously stylish in tomato red; as does silver jewellery.

A post shared by Daisy Marsden (@dais_does_nails) A photo posted by on

A simple nail art look in tomato red to give a go is this cute curved design.

A post shared by IMARNI (@imarninails) A photo posted by on

Half-heart tips are so adorable, and they look gorgeous in tomato red.

A post shared by Marissa Marsh Beauty (@marissamarshbeauty) A photo posted by on

If you don't fancy red all over your nails, why not try these playful squiggles?

A post shared by Melanie Graves (@overglowedit) A photo posted by on

In my opinion, the sheerer, the chicer. Just look at these for proof!

A post shared by NAILS BY TAMMY | EAST LONDON E14 (@nailsbytammy___) A photo posted by on

A classic French manicure is always a winner in red, too.

A post shared by Georgia Cotterill | Nail Art Specialist (@the_gelologist) A photo posted by on

This fun art-deco inspired mani is another way to wear tomato nails uniquely.