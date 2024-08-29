15 skincare experts just told me their all-time favourite sunscreen—consider these must-tries

Sunscreen misinformation is hardly a new phenomenon, but so much of it is doing the rounds at the moment that my head hurts thinking about it. But, while I have many thoughts on the matter, that isn’t the topic for this article. I imagine you are here because you recognise the importance of wearing sun protection every single day. More specifically, you may have wondered which formulas can truly call themselves expert-recommended sunscreens.

Asking a skin expert to choose which one of the best facial sunscreens they love most is a bit like asking them which one meal they’d happily eat for the rest of their life. In other words, it’s a difficult choice. But that’s exactly what I did in the name of beauty journalism: reach out to doctors, aestheticians, facialists and fellow beauty editors in order to compile a collective of the SPFs that come recommended by skin experts.

I don’t need to ask them directly to know that every single one of them would advise you to apply sunscreen every single day, 365 days a year to protect your skin, both from a health and an aesthetic point of view. In the market for a new one? Here are The Chosen Ones, according to experts…

15 expert-recommended sunscreens to shop now and apply daily

Dr. Derrick Phillips, consultant dermatologist at One Welbeck

1. Heliocare 360 Water Gel SPF 50+

Heliocare 360 Water Gel SPF 50+ £31 at Lookfantastic

“Heliocare 360 Water Gel is a great go-to SPF, and my favourite to use daily, as it is lightweight and non-greasy, so it feels comfortable all day long. Plus, it offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA, UVB, visible light, and infrared radiation, giving you complete coverage from harmful rays. The water gel texture absorbs quickly and doesn't leave any sticky residue, making it really easy to apply and reapply whenever you need.” — Dr. Derrick Phillips, consultant dermatologist at OneWelbeck

Dija Ayodele, Aesthetician and Founder, The Black Skin Directory

2. Bioré UV Watery Essence SPF 50+

Bioré UV Watery Essence SPF 50+ £9.75 at Amazon

"I have many favourite facial sunscreens that it's so hard to decide [on one], but I guess the one I find I'm using a lot this summer is the Bioré UV Watery Essence High Protection SPF 50. It's really lightweight, there's no white cast and it's very moisturising. It's got a lot of hyaluronic acid content, so I can use it without using any moisturiser underneath if I want to. I just love that the texture is super elegant, it's not clumpy, it's not thick and it absorbs very well into the skin. I also like the fact that it's a very accessible price point as well as being very accessible on the high street. One of my main [beliefs] is that sunscreen shouldn't be this thing that's so far out of reach for the vast majority of people; it should be something that's easily accessible and at a good price point so that people can afford to use and replace it frequently." — Dija Ayodele, aesthetician and founder of the Black Skin Directory

Lucy Partington, freelance beauty editor

3. Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50

Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 £22 at Sephora

“OK, picking my favourite SPF is pretty much an impossible task because there are so many that I love/use/recommend for various reasons. But given I’m under duress here, I’m going to have to say Supergoop! Play SPF 50. I love how well it sits under make-up and, even though it’s a chemical formula, it’s never stung my eyes, it doesn’t pill and, really, it’s just such a great all-rounder. If you’ve never found a formula that you love, try this one—I can guarantee there’ll be nothing bad that you can say about it. I also have a lot of time and respect for the brand’s founder, Holly Thaggard, the whole ethos of the brand and the work they’re doing getting sunscreen into schools.” — Lucy Partington, freelance beauty editor

Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme, skincare expert and medical director & founder, Adonia Medical Clinic

4. La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF 50+

La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF 50+ £20 at Lookfantastic

"My top pick for facial suncream is La Roche-Posay Anthelios SPF 50+. This suncream stands out for its exceptional broad-spectrum protection, shielding the skin from both UVA and UVB rays, which are the main culprits of premature ageing and skin damage. What makes Anthelios brilliant is its ultra-light, non-greasy texture that absorbs quickly, making it good for daily use under make-up or on its own. It’s also enriched with La Roche-Posay’s thermal spring water, known for its soothing and antioxidant properties. I love this product because it offers high protection without compromising on comfort, and its non-comedogenic formula ensures it won’t clog pores, keeping skin clear and protected." — Dr. Ifeoma Ejikeme, skincare expert and medical director & founder, Adonia Medical Clinic

Caroline Hirons, global skincare expert and founder, Skin Rocks

5. Ultra Violette Supreme Screen Hydrating Facial Skinscreen SPF 50+

Ultra Violette Supreme Screen Hydrating Facial Skinscreen SPF 50+ £34 at Sephora

“Ultra Violette is really showing the industry how it’s done with SPF, and Supreme Screen is a long-term favourite of mine. It’s a fantastic multi-tasker, serving as a moisturiser, primer and SPF all in one to give you a beautiful shimmer-free glow.” — Caroline Hirons, global skincare expert and founder of Skin Rocks

Dr. Anjali Mahto, Consultant Dermatologist & Founder, Self London

6. Shiseido Urban Environment Age Defense Oil-Free SPF 30

Shiseido Urban Environment Age Defense Oil-Free SPF 30 £36 at Sephora

“My current go-to sunscreen is the Shiseido Sun Care Urban Environment Age Defense Oil-Free SPF 30. It’s incredibly lightweight, non-greasy and doesn't clog pores, which is crucial for my acne-prone skin. I’ve even started recommending it to my patients. It layers beautifully under makeup and, most importantly, offers broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays.” — Dr. Anjali Mahto, consultant dermatologist and founder of Self London

Alicia Lartey, Head of NPD at Supernova Body and aesthetician

7. Garnier BHA + Niacinamide Daily UV SPF 50+

Garnier BHA + Niacinamide Daily UV SPF 50+ £13 at Lookfantastic

“I think a lot of people have struggled with sunscreens making them look like a grease ball and I have had the exact same issue. My favourite sunscreen has got to be the Garnier BHA SPF 50. It is matte, great for acne-prone skin and incredibly lightweight. I don't have to worry about looking shiny in photos or having a white cast while wearing this sunscreen. It's very rare that I find an amazing sunscreen that is also SPF 50.” — Alicia Lartey, Head of NPD at Supernova Body and aesthetician

Jacqueline Kilikita, deputy beauty director, Refinery29

8. Ultra Violette Fave Fluid SPF 50+

“If you ask me, beauty editors exhaust the phrase ‘game-changer’ when describing beauty products. But where Ultra Violette's Fave Fluid is concerned, I really, truly mean it. It's like no other sunscreen I've tried. The texture is more like a sunscreen milk than a cream or a lotion — but it's not to be underestimated. It provides high factor, broad spectrum protection against UVA (the ultraviolet rays responsible for premature ageing and skin cancers) and UVB (rays that cause sunburn and also skin cancers), and is so featherlight, it feels like I'm wearing nothing at all. Even better, it doesn't aggravate my oily, acne-prone skin or leave behind any chalky, ashiness. But best of all, it's boosted by pollution-defending ingredients like ascorbyl glucoside, a very gentle version of vitamin C. If I ever leave the industry, it's the one product I'd vow to buy continuously. It's so good, I actually look forward to using it!” — Jacqueline Kilikita, deputy beauty director at Refinery29

Dr. Ellie Rashid, consultant dermatologist, OneWelbeck

9. La Roche-Posay Anthelios Age Correct

"My favourite sunscreen is La Roche-Posay Anthelios Age Correct. It has broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection, with added ingredients including hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. It is non-comedogenic and is hypoallergenic, doesn't leave a white cast or film on the skin and is the perfect base for my make-up." — Dr. Ellie Rashid, consultant dermatologist at OneWelbeck

Dr. Ashwin Soni, plastic & reconstructive surgeon and founder, The Soni Clinic

10. Allies of Skin The One SPF 50 Invisible Sunscreen Gel

Allies of Skin The One SPF 50 Invisible Sunscreen Gel £43 at Space NK

"My favourite sunscreen currently is the Allies of Skin ‘The One’ Invisible Sunscreen Gel. I love the fact that it is totally clear and invisible, as well as being completely matte. I don’t like a shine to my SPF, and love something that gets absorbed beautifully rather than leaving a residue on the face. It is a broad spectrum SPF 50, which is water resistant, and it contains antioxidants including vitamin C and green tea extract. It is genius!" — Dr. Ashwin Soni, plastic surgeon and founder of The Soni Clinic

Laura Capon, freelance beauty editor

11. Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50

Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 £22 at Lookfantastic

“Funnily enough, I’m not a professional tennis player, but I do, apparently, sweat like one. Maria Sharapova is, however, and she invested in the brand after trying its Play formula and discovering it was the only sunscreen that didn’t sting her eyes when playing. It’s water and sweat-resistant for 80 minutes, which is great for my permanently damp forehead. It never interferes with my make-up (I never get any pilling) and is hydrating enough to double as a moisturiser. Basically, it gives me no excuse not to apply SPF every day.” — Laura Capon, freelance beauty editor

Hadda Akrim, facialist and skincare expert

12. SkinCeuticals Advanced Brightening Sunscreen SPF 50

SkinCeuticals Advanced Brightening Sunscreen SPF 50 £50 at Lookfantastic

“My favourite facial sunscreen at the moment would have to be SkinCeuticals SPF 50 advanced brightening sunscreen. I love this one because the consistency blends in nicely with every skin tone, doesn’t leave a white cast and is non-comedogenic, so safe for acne-prone skin. It also has added ingredients such as tranexamic acid and niacinamide, which help to reduce any existing hyperpigmentation.” — Hadda Akrim, facialist and skincare expert

Dr Catharine Denning, aesthetic doctor

13. Heliocare Color Gelcream SPF 50

Heliocare Color Gelcream SPF 50 £19.22 at Amazon

“My fave facial sunscreen is Heliocare Color Gelcream. As a busy mum and business owner, I’m very low maintenance with skincare and make-up, so I try and use multifunctional products where I can. This sunscreen goes on so easily with my hands, leaving a lightweight coverage, which means I don’t need to wear foundation on the top. This is also buildable, so if I have had a sleepless night with the baby I’ll put a layer on with my fingers then use a foundation brush to refine with a second layer. The result is good coverage; you almost forget it’s first and foremost a sunscreen. This also means I can top it up every few hours and not have to touch up make-up over the top. It’s great for sensitive and acne-prone patients so I often recommend it [in-clinic]. On another note, there’s some data to suggest that tinted sunscreens have added benefit over lots of non-tinted ones for pigmentation issues as they cut out blue light more efficiently. I’ve found my melasma hasn’t bounced back so much over the summer months this year despite some hot holidays away.” — Dr. Catharine Denning, aesthetic doctor

Eleanor Vousden, Beauty Editor, Who What Wear

14. Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 30

"Supergoop! Glowscreen has become my holy grail SPF on the days when I don't want to wear a full face of make-up. I talk about it so much that I've converted friends and colleagues to it too. What makes it so brilliant is that it has a sheer, subtly pearlescent tint to the formula which imparts a healthy glow to my skin while blurring redness and blemishes. However, it still lets my complexion shine through—it's the only SPF that I actually look forward to wearing. It recently expanded with three additional shades to accommodate all skin tones, too." — Eleanor Vousden, Beauty Editor at Who What Wear