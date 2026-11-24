Skin enhancers have become a category in their own right, and for good reason. After all, the foundation of good makeup is great skin. And with the glass-skin obsession showing no signs of waning amid the ongoing K-beauty boom, demand for products that blur the line between skincare and makeup keeps growing. Our judges put everything from primers tofacial tans andmists to the test, weighing up not just their results but their skincare credentials, too.
How Were the Entries Tested and Judged?
Earlier this year, we sent every judge on theMarie Claire UK Skin Awards 2026 panel a selection of cutting-edge skincare products, along with specific criteria. Each entry was judged on its efficacy, innovation and packaging. Our panel, comprising renowned aesthetic doctors, dermatologists, skin experts and journalists, spent months rigorously testing and scoring their selections to help us identify the very best skincare products on the market.
Best Self Tan For Face
Sienna X
Self Tan Concentrated Serum Drops
Best Tinted Lip Treatment/Balm
Revision Skincare
Tinted Youthful Lip Replenisher
Best Lip Plumper
rhode
peptide lip boost
Best Lip Balm
Tatcha
The Melting Lip Balm
Best Glass Skin Product
L'oréal Paris
Revitalift Filler Glass Skin Hydrogel Glow Mask
Best Tinted Moisturiser
Pixi
H20 Skintint
Best Makeup Base
Yepoda
The Dewy Day
Best Primer
Grown Alchemist
Skin Defense Primer
Best Tinted SPF Moisturiser
Naked Sundays
Beautyscreen Peptide Foundation Tint
Best Face Mist
NIOD
Superoxide Dismutase 3 Enzyme Mist
Best Lip Treatment
Dr. Reju-All
Advanced PDRN Rejuvenating Lip Serum
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Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.