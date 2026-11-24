In 2026, skincare is truly living in the future. FromNAD-infused serums to regenerative formulas harnessing peptide technology, the science has never been more compelling. But with an ever-expanding vocabulary of skincare jargon (and prices to match), knowing what’s truly worth investing in can be tricky. That’s where our expert judging panel comes in. With decades of experience between them, they're well placed to separate the genuinely impressive formulas from savvy marketing... Below, their verdict on the best targeted treatments to shop now.
How Were the Entries Tested and Judged?
Earlier this year, we sentevery judge on our panel a selection of cutting-edge skincare products, along with specific criteria. Each entry was judged on its efficacy, innovation and packaging. Our panel, comprising renowned aesthetic doctors, dermatologists, skin experts and journalists, spent months rigorously testing and scoring their selections to help us identify the very best skincare products on the market.
Best Rosacea Product
Klira
The Klira Special
Best Product For Acne-Prone Skin
Allies of Skin
Azelaic & Kojic Advanced Clarifying Serum
Best Eczema Product
Bioderma
Atoderm Ad Intensive Balm Face & Body Cream
Best Moisturiser For Blemish-Prone Skin
Dr Sam's
Flawless Moisturiser Balance
Best Spot Treatment
Dr. Organic
Tea Tree Blemish Stick
Best Eye Cream For Dark Circles
Clarins
Double Serum Eye
Best Affordable Product For Acne-Prone Skin
Simple
Purify+ 8% Aha+pha Serum
Best Moisturiser For Sensitive Skin
Clinique
Daily Calm™ Soothing Repair Cream
Best Moisturiser For Mature Skin
Caudalie
Resveratrol-Lift Retinol Alternative Firming Cashmere Moisturiser
Best Hydrating Face Mask
Cellcosmet
Hydra-Soothing Mask
Best Firming Serum
Dior
Capture Le Sérum
Best Moisturiser For Dry Skin
Eighth Day
The Ultra-Rich Intensive Moisturizer
Best Moisturiser For Barrier Repair
Elizabeth Arden
Hyaluronic Acid + Peptides Ceramide Hydra-Plumping Water Cream
Best Post-Treatment Skincare Range
Epicutis
Lipid Serum
Best Moisturiser For Combination Skin
Eve Lom
Moisture Cream
Best Eye Cream For Fine Lines
Irene Forte
Phytomelatonin Rejuvenating Eye Cream
Best Product for Hormonal Skin
Made Of More
CLARITY. Cleansing Balm
Best Treatment For Keratosis Pilaris
Medicube
Hypochlorous Acid Body Peel Shot
Best Eye Serum for Fine Lines
MZ Skin
Microtox Tightening Eye Serum
Best Targeted Serum
Noble Panacea
the Exceptional Retinad+ Renewal Booster 4ml
Best Acne Patches
Purifide by Acnecide
Skin Restore Pimple Patches
Best Treatment For Pigmentation
Rejuvaus
Bright & Correct Niacinamide Serum
Best Toner for Redness
TirTir
Matcha Skin Toner
Best Personalised Product
Skin + Me
The Dose
Best Moisturiser For Dull Skin
Kat Burki
Vitamin C Intensive Face Cream
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Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.