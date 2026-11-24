Routine revivers are essential to any well-rounded skincare regimen. The likes of SPF and lip treatments help your core products, from cleansers and serums to exfoliants and barrier-repair balms, work harder and deliver longer-lasting results. And in our day and age, even these everyday essentials benefit from the technological advancements we’ve seen across the industry: lip balms are now infused with reparative PDRN, while SPFs boast skin-loving ingredients alongside increasingly sophisticated broad-spectrum protection. Here, our esteemed panel of judges reveal the 23 routine revivers that impressed them most in this year’s Marie Claire UK Skin Awards.
How Were the Entries Tested and Judged?
Earlier this year, we sent every judge on theMarie Claire UK Skin Awards 2026 panel a selection of cutting-edge skincare products, along with specific criteria. Each entry was judged on its efficacy, innovation and packaging. Our panel, comprising renowned aesthetic doctors, dermatologists, skin experts and journalists, spent months rigorously testing and scoring their selections to help us identify the very best skincare products on the market.
Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.