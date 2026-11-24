Each year, the skincare space becomes more saturated. With everything from next-gen actives toregenerative creams packed withexosomes andpeptides on offer, it’s increasingly difficult to sift through the shelves, let alone identify the right products for your particular skin concerns. But that’s where we come in. The annual Marie Claire UK Skin Awards are an opportunity to cut through the noise, spotlighting the formulas that translate into tangible results you can see, feel, and that truly deserve a place on your bathroom counter.
Here are the winners of our “Skintellectuals” category—namely, the products that surprised and delighted our judges with their forward-thinking formulations and clever problem-solving.
How Were the Entries Tested and Judged?
Earlier this year, we sent every judge on theMarie Claire UK Skin Awards 2026 panel a selection of cutting-edge skincare products, along with specific criteria. Each entry was judged on its efficacy, innovation and packaging. Our panel, comprising renowned aesthetic doctors, dermatologists, skin experts and journalists, spent months rigorously testing and scoring their selections to help us identify the very best skincare products on the market.
Best Complexion Innovation
DCYPHER
Custom Foundation
Best Bodycare Innovation
Dove
Raspberry & Rose Whole Body Deodorant Cream
Best Collagen Innovation
GOD DAG LAB
DI Collagen Jelly
Best New Product
Rocco Beauty
Sunshine Dew Glow Essence
Best Innovation
Bodiskin
CollaGlow™
Best LED Face Mask
Therabody
Theraface Mask Glo
Best Homecare Hero
Nimble Cares
Lift Off Power Spray
Best Vitamin C Serum
CELLIS By Debbie Thomas
Everyday C Complex
Best Essence
Estee Lauder
Advanced Night Repair Recovery Treatment Essence
Team Favourite
Byoma
Bio-Collagen Radiance Facial Mask
Best Perinatal Brand
SKN TO SKN
Multi-Tasking Face Serum
Best New Brand
TAKAMI
Takami Daily Renewing Soft Peel
Best Facial Massage Tool
Stylpro
Dual Microcurrent Face & Body Toning Device
Best Environmentally-Friendly Packaging
Antipodes
Lime Caviar Collagen-Rich Firming Day Cream
Best Skincare Device
Medicube
Booster Pro X2
Best Natural Formula
MooGoo
Milk Wash
Best Sustainable Brand
Dr. Hauschka
Rose Day Cream
Best Vegan Collagen Alternative
Vegetology
Vollagen®
Best Collagen Supplement
Vida Glow
Pro Collagen+ Powder
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Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.