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Molly vs the Machines: The Documentary That Reveals the Dark Side of Algorithms
Marc Silver’s documentary Molly vs the Machines, through a history-making news story, shows us from above, in its entirety, the perverse mechanism that has made our children the most vulnerable targets of the algorithms programmed by Big Tech.
Molly vs the Machines is a documentary that doesn’t deliver what one might ultimately expect. It’s devoid of sensationalistic pretensions. It seems specifically crafted to ward off gut feelings and the morbidity that, even if we don’t want it, always guides our gaze. With a certain coldness of structure, supported by icy and ghostly reconstructions obtained with the help of artificial intelligence, it attempts to delve into the mechanisms that made possible the terrible story of Molly Russell, a 14-year-old English girl described by everyone as cheerful, and driven to suicide in 2017 by algorithmic bombardment. Think of your daily dose of dogs, capybaras, or flat-belly exercises. For her, instead, it was scenes of self-harm, depression, and suicidal acts.
In the six months before her death, 2,100 pieces of content like this swarmed into her eyes and, unlike the instant gratification a video of a puppy sleeping on its back can provide, they worked in her head like woodworms even after exposure. They dug little tunnels through which death managed to slip through. Through interviews with experts and whistleblowers, Molly vs the Machines tells us— even though we already know it, it’s incredible how we never know enough to get rid of it—that the perverse dynamics that bind us to our daily scrolling are a poison that kills, especially those whose immune systems are not yet fully formed, or compromised by life’s events, and, ultimately, those who can boast a fully functional immune system.
Directed by Marc Silver, co-written by Shoshana Zuboff, a sociologist and essayist who theorised “surveillance capitalism”, the documentary shows us the bigger picture: the enormous web in which we are all entangled, tiny flies.
And how, while little Molly grew up happily in her perfectly normal and loving middle-class family, the “computational governance” of Big Tech evolved with her, starting to steal microscopic pieces of her soul to transform into targets from the first time she handled her shiny and much-desired new smartphone.
Her father Ian, who launched an exhausting legal battle, refusing to personally accept any offer of compensation from Big Tech, spent five years forcing Meta and Pinterest to display the content that landed on Molly’s screen. His determination is the basis of the UK’s Online Safety Act (OSA), one of the most stringent and revolutionary regulatory reforms in the world for the control of the internet and social media.
The Molly Rose Foundation he founded continues to fight for regulations, laws, and limits that, the more fundamental they prove to be, the more difficult they become to enforce.
Watching this documentary is essential. It burns like salt disinfecting the open wound that every modern parent carries: no matter how careful they have been and are, no matter how late they allowed devices, especially the telephone, they know that there comes a time when all the limits and prohibitions in the world are no longer enough.
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No amount of attention, control, technological preparation, or caring attitude can counter the firepower of social media and their algorithms, which rob our children, entire generations, of hours and hours of life experiences, replacing them with fake news.
And we are too busy, engaged, tired, and exasperated to look to the bottom of this dark paradox.