In 2026, skin and body care are wholly intertwined. Many of us now use the same ingredients on our limbs that we’d traditionally reserve for our faces: squalane, niacinamide and lactic acid are increasingly appearing in luxe shower gels, oils and creams, promising softer, more nourished skin while tackling common concerns such as Keratosis pilaris (KP). So, without further ado, the winners of our best in body category in the 2026 Marie Claire UK Skin Awards...
How Were the Entries Tested and Judged?
Earlier this year, we sent every judge on theMarie Claire UK Skin Awards 2026 panel a selection of cutting-edge skincare products, along with specific criteria. Each entry was judged on its efficacy, innovation and packaging. Our panel, comprising renowned aesthetic doctors, dermatologists, skin experts and journalists, spent months rigorously testing and scoring their selections to help us identify the very best skincare products on the market.
Best Hard Water Solution
Curo Skin
Filtered Shower Head
Best Gradual Tan
Dove
Summer Revived Self Tanning Body Lotion
Best Bath and Body Range For Kids
Little B By Bramley
Gentle Hair & Body Wash
Best Bodycare Product
Neom
Wellbeing Perfect Night's Sleep Magnesium Body Butter
Best Self Tan for Body
Self Glow By James Read
Sun Drenched Express Mousse
Best Body Shimmer
Sol de Janeiro
Body Badalada™ Lotion
Best Deodorant
Estrid
The Refillable Antiperspirant
Best Self Tan Remover
Rose & Caramel
Purity Excel 60 Second Self Tan Remover
Best Nail Treatment
14 Day Mani
Nonicure
Best Product For Body Acne
Ameliorate
Clarifying Body Spray
Best SPF For Body
Augustinus Bader
the Solar Shield SPF 50
Best Body Wash
Joonbyrd
Big Time Longevity Body Wash
Best Nail Polish
KURE BAZAAR
Biogel Keratine Gel Polish Beige Milk
Best Neck & Decolletage Cream
Nip+Fab
Peptide Fix Face, Neck and Décolleté Lifting Moisturiser 10%
Best Body Moisturiser
Salt & Stone
Body Cream
Best for Gut Health Innovation
Seed
Ds-01® Daily Synbiotic
Best Overnight Accessory
SILKE LONDON
Silk Queen Pillowcase
Best Leg Oil
This Works
Skin Deep Dry Leg Oil
Best for Hair Removal
Braun
IPL Skin I·expert Pro 7 Pl7441 At-Home Hair Removal
Best Handcare Product
No7
Good Intent Pocket Pebble Nourishing Hand Cream
Best Body Exfoliator
DAISE
Body Scrub in Rose and Amber Glow
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.