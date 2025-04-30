I was an eye cream sceptic, but this lightweight gel plumps, hydrates and brightens—I'm officially converted

Now, hear me out, but eye creams are kind of like Marmite. You either love and swear by them, or you claim that they do nothing at all. For a long time, I fell into the latter camp. I'm genetically predisposed to dark, hollow under eyes—no matter how many winks I get at night.

Over the years, I've tried hundreds of eye creams that promise to de-puff and brighten the under-eye area with varying results. I swear by Weleda Skin Food as a heavy-duty option for this delicate area, and it works well on my very dry skin, especially during the winter months, but now that it's getting warmer, I've been looking for a lightweight alternative for the summer months.

Step forward, Tata Harper's new Brightening Eye Gel. I've been a huge fan of the brand for some time, and swear by their heavy-duty Crème Riche moisturiser, so this release certainly piqued my interest. Clinically proven to brighten dark circles and depuff the eye area, this lightweight and portable gel is packed with 100 per cent natural ingredients, including powerhouse ingredients like vitamin C, cooling cucumber and caffeine phospholipids. Below, team Marie Claire put it to the test..

Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor

What instantly struck me about this eye gel was the pigment—yes, it's not clear, or a white cream like we're used to seeing. Instead, it comes out more akin to a highlighter, with a pale golden sheen. At first, I was concerned that it may accentuate my eye-bags, but once I'd applied it with the cool metal applicator, I was pleased to see that there was no hint of sparkle or glitter, just the slightest bit of iridescence, which made my dark circles look more illuminated, and thus less "dark".

(Image credit: Nessa Humayun)

But this is not make-up for your under-eyes (though, I'd advise using it in the mornings), this eye gel also has some noticeable benefits. Firstly, it's gloriously lightweight, which is perfect for the rising temperatures, and secondly, it is incredibly nourishing. After one use, the fine lines under my eyes looked less noticeable, and my concealer slid on like a dream—plus, it went some way to keeping the area nourished all day long. I'm most definitely a fan, and will be using this every morning for the foreseeable future. I also think it will be great for no-makeup days, which is another win-win in my book.

Amelia Yeomans, Shopping Editor

As someone with dark under eyes, I will embrace any product that promises to brighten dark circles with open arms. Considering it's formulated with Kakadu Plum (nature’s most potent source of Vitamin C), I was pretty confident that I would get on with Tata Harper's new eye gel, and I was right. I love the cooling metal applicator that makes it a mess-free dream to apply (especially if you have long nails like me) and the glowy formula adds instant radiance that makes me feel put together without the need for makeup.

(Image credit: Amelia Yeomans)

As well as the immediate brightening effect it boasts, I definitely noticed my dark circles looking much less intense after a week of consistent use, and the little tube is ideal for keeping in my travel makeup bag. Another thing I love about this formula is that it dries down quickly and feels comfortable on the skin, even when I apply a little too much in the evenings. It's basically an instant glow-booster for your eyes that works over time as well, so what's not to love?