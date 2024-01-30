As a beauty-loving shopping editor who enjoys experimenting with new skincare products, the No1 de Chanel Red Camellia Revitalising Mask piqued my interest as soon as I heard about it. A gently exfoliating face mask that evens and refines the skin’s texture sounded like exactly my cup of tea. The only problem? My skin’s unique combination of characteristics can be quite frustrating.

Allow me to explain: my skin has quite a lot of texture, along with faded acne scarring and pigmentation. Resurfacing face masks should be my bread and butter really, but there my skin has thrown another spanner in the works—it’s pretty sensitive and breaks out ridiculously easily. When it comes to trying out new face serums, night creams and SPF moisturisers, patch tests are always crucial (and rarely successful), and with face masks—especially ones with any active ingredients—I have to be even more careful.

I’d all but given up hope on finding an exfoliating mask that would give me the smooth, glowing skin I craved without breaking me out. That was, until I tried Chanel’s No1 Red Camellia Revitalising Mask.

Chanel Red Camellia Revitalising Mask: A review

(Image credit: Future)

The mask itself contains two different AHAs, which are naturally derived from red camellia and hibiscus flower extracts. The concentrated formula is surprisingly fresh and light, thanks to its gel consistency

So, how did I get on while trying it, and—crucially—would it make my skin freak out?

Firstly, I have to talk to you about the smell. The inviting floral scent is at once indulgent and refreshing—akin to walking through a field of wildflowers by the coastline. I applied a thin layer of the gel formula over my face, washed it off after 2-3 minutes and followed up immediately with a hydrating serum, face cream and oil to lock in the moisture.

A word of warning: if you have sensitive skin, use this product very sparingly. As mentioned above, my skin falls on the more sensitive side, so I did experience some tingling after about a minute. But, stay with me here, if you can handle the rather intense tingle (which I’ll be honest, didn’t go away immediately after washing), the results are worth it. The mask left my skin feeling refreshed, incredibly smooth and it hasn’t broken me out at all. Not once.

To cater to my sensitive skin, I kept the mask on for around two minutes rather than the recommended five, and if your skin is particularly reactive, make sure you build your tolerance up gradually, working your way up from 1-2 minutes, and using it bi-weekly (or even monthly) at first. The results are worth it, trust me.

(Image credit: Valeza Bakolli)

Overall: I’m a big fan. If you happen to be blessed with non-sensitive skin, I’d still recommend you use this mask sparingly—it’s definitely more of a weekly pamper treat than a nightly mask. And of course, as it’s a resurfacing product with active ingredients, make sure you use a high SPF to protect your skin in the days after use.

Since I started using the Red Camellia Revitalising Mask I haven’t worn foundation once… and my skin has never received so many compliments. The smoothing results from this mask are like no other, and I may have already touched on the incredible smell, but it really does add to the luxurious experience.