Celebrities and royals swear by this facialist for glowing skin—her line of products are just as good for adding radiance at home

There is truly nothing like a professional facial to take the appearance of your skin from fine to phenomenal, and the secret behind the glowy complexions of many a celebrity tends to be that their skin spends a lot of time in the hands of the best facialists in the industry. And some of the busiest hands in the business belong to Sarah Chapman. One of the most sought-after facialists in the industry, Chapman has a rather star-studded client list including the likes of Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Meghan Markle. In fact, she’s the woman behind the Duchess of Sussex’s iconic wedding day glow.

However, while I’d say that a trip to Sarah Chapman’s Skinesis Clinic is more than worth it—I was lucky enough to visit it for a bespoke facial with LED therapy a few years back—paying upwards of £170 for a treatment is undoubtedly an investment. Luckily, though, you don’t have to take a trip to Chelsea to enjoy a taste of Chapman’s glow-boosting magic for yourself as she is also the founder and product formulator behind Skinesis—a range of innovative and award-winning skincare that boosts radiance and rejuvenates skin.

Ahead, my pick of the nine best Sarah Chapman products, from the overnight treatments that industry insiders swear by before special events to the new range of clinically-proven formulations for more targeted results.

9 best Sarah Chapman products

1. Sarah Chapman Skinesis Rapid Radiance Cleanse

Sarah Chapman Skinesis Rapid Radiance Cleanse Best cleanser for congested skin

As someone with oily and spot-prone skin I don’t tend to gravitate towards cream cleansers, but this one is a totally innovative formulation that targets congestion, uneven texture and enlarged pores. It contains lactic and salicylic acids to unclog pores, remove dead skin cells and gently exfoliate the skin’s surface to leave it feeling smooth and looking instantly brighter. Plus there’s an infusion of fine clays to absorb excess sebum. It’s gentle enough to use as a daily cleanser (I think it’s particularly good for invigorating the skin of a morning) but you can also leave it on for a couple of minutes as a detoxifying face mask.

2. Sarah Chapman Skinesis Overnight Facial Serum

(Image credit: Sarah Chapman)

Sarah Chapman Skinesis Overnight Facial Serum Best treatment for serious glow

A hero product from the Skinesis lineup and my first introduction to the brand as a whole, this overnight serum has cult status for a reason. It was formulated to try and recreate the effects of an iconic Sarah Chapman facial—think lifting, firming and brightening—but with none of the skill required. Instead, you massage a couple of pumps of this silky serum onto your skin before bed and let it do its work while you snooze. It contains a blend of vitamins C and A to plump, smooth and add glow, alongside trademarked ingredients that boost collagen production and increase the lifespan of skin cells to really focus on regenerating and reviving tired skin. Whenever I have a big event or special occasion, it’s the one product that I always reach for the night before.

3. Sarah Chapman Digital Shield Day Cream

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

(Image credit: Sarah Chapman)

Sarah Chapman Digital Shield Day Cream Best moisturiser for all skin types

Described as a “safeguard against the modern world” this brilliant daily moisturiser is packed with ingredients to help protect your skin against everything from pollution to blue light. As someone that doesn’t wear huge amounts of make-up on a normal day, the thing that I really love about this day cream is the apricot-tinged formula which I find really helps to even out discolouration and impart an instant subtle radiance. It also contains optical diffusers that neutralise yellow tones to leave skin looking more awake and bright. Alongside the visible results, though, this moisturiser also contain astaxanthin to protect skin against oxidative stress, anti-pollution actives that form an invisible defence barrier on the surface of the skin, and B-circadin which supports your skin’s circadian rhythm and renewal processes and protects against the stress caused by blue light in a digital world.

4. Sarah Chapman Clinic C1 Vitamin C Power 1 Serum

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

(Image credit: Sarah Chapman)

Sarah Chapman Clinic C1 Vitamin C Power 1 Serum Best brightening serum

As someone who always looks tired, I swear by using a vitamin C serum every single morning to add some brightness to my otherwise lacklustre skin. This one is from Sarah Chapman’s new Clinic range which is a trio of clinically-proven formulations powered by TTS3 technology to improve skin health long-term. This serum uses two forms of vitamin C—Lipo-C which is oil-soluble and Hydro-C which is water-soluble—which makes it ideal if your skin is already used to regularly using a vitamin C serum. The active formulation really does deliver on imparting instant radiance, and I have been so impressed at how glowy and fresh my skin looks after using this. Plus, it contains loads of other great ingredients too like niacinamide and tranexamic acid which are both real power players in minimising pigmentation and reducing the appearance of dark spots for a more even skin tone.

5. Sarah Chapman Skinesis 3D Moisture Infusion Mask

(Image credit: Sarah Chapman)

Sarah Chapman Skinesis 3D Moisture Infusion Mask Best mask for boosting hydration

Although I don’t use them anywhere near as frequently as I used to due to their single-use nature, I do love a sheet mask when I’m travelling or I’m away from home for something like a wedding or a party. And Sarah Chapman’s bio-cellulose sheet mask is one of the very best that I’ve tried. It’s drenched in a deeply hydrating serum that’s used in the Skinesis spa and contains Pentavitin for long-lasting moisture, hyaluronic acid to combat dehydration and other ingredients that soothe redness, ease irritation and generally bring the glow. Just pop it on for 10 to 15 minutes then massage in the remaining serum for soother, plump and bright skin.

6. Sarah Chapman Skinesis Skin Insurance SPF 50

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

(Image credit: Sarah Chapman)

Sarah Chapman Skinesis Skin Insurance SPF 50 Best daily sun protection

We all know that we should be wearing SPF every single day, but people often say to me that the reason they don’t is because they don’t enjoy the feeling of it on their skin. There will be no such complaints with Sarah Chapman’s Skin Insurance which I know is many a beauty editor’s daily sunscreen of choice. Yes, it’s expensive, but if it means that you’re protecting your skin from damaging UV rays then I think it’s a price worth paying. Beyond the fact that it does keep our skin safe in the sun, the thing that I love most about this formula is how good it leaves skin looking. It contains blurring optical diffusers with smooth over things like enlarged pores and uneven texture to leave your complexion velvety-smooth and fresh. Plus, it contains something called Vederine which helps to restore and strengthen your skin barrier so your skin will feel plump and elasticised all day long. I like the original, but the tinted version is another must-try.

7. Sarah Chapman Glow Elixir

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

(Image credit: Sarah Chapman)

Sarah Chapman Glow Elixir Best serum for dull or mature skin

This illuminating serum started life as a limited edition release but its glow-boosting powers were so popular that it’s now a permanent addition to the Sarah Chapman lineup. First things first, this product smells incredible. It’s brimming with essential oils like neroli, jasmine and lavender that create a wonderful moment of calm whenever you apply it. And there are so many ways to use this—as a boost of brightness on freshly-cleansed skin in the morning, layered on for an intensive treatment overnight, or patted onto your face throughout the day as a dewy highlighter. However you choose to use it, there’s no denying how brightening this is. It glides onto skin to hydrate, protect, and create a glossy, sheeny complexion that will look like you’ve just spent an hour with a facialist.

8. Sarah Chapman Skinesis Eye Recovery

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

(Image credit: Sarah Chapman)

Sarah Chapman Skinesis Eye Recovery Best eye cream for seriously tired eyes

I’ve tried many eye creams in my time but, as someone that’s perpetually sleep deprived, there is no place in my routine for a product that isn’t going to perform—and many eye creams really don’t do much. This one, however, targets pretty much every eye concern that a person might have. For me, that’s major puffiness and discolouration from dark circles, but it also targets things like fine lines and wrinkles with ingredients that have a smoothing Botox-inspired effect. It’s deeply hydrating without feeling heavy, it layers really well beneath make-up thanks to that smoothing finish, and it brightens tired eyes before you’ve even had to reach for your concealer.

9. Sarah Chapman Clinic R&R Glow Recovery Cream

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

(Image credit: Sarah Chapman)

Sarah Chapman Clinic R&R Glow Recovery Cream Best for irritated or sensitised skin

I test a lot of products for work so I’m no stranger to sensitised skin, irritation or flare-ups. This little pot of goodness is exactly the kind of thing I’m delighted to now have in my stash as it’s been specially formulated to look after skin that has been left irritated by an intensive clinic treatment, a reaction to a prescribed topical treatment, or if you’re dealing with something like sunburn. It contains ectoin to strengthen the skin barrier, a ceramide complex for moisture and an epidermal growth factor along with diosmin to calm and soothe irritation. Plus, as well as reducing redness and inflammation, it also bolsters brightness and overall skin health for a softly glowing, healthy skin.