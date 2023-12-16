Finding the best beauty bargains is my happy place, so I scoured the internet for all the beauty advent calendars on sale right now
It’s savings on savings
As a beauty-obsessed shopping editor, beauty advent calendars are something I look forward to every. Single. Year. We may be well into December now, but it’s not too late to take advantage of the brilliant beauty products they have to offer. And better yet - many of the beauty advent calendars that are still in stock are currently on sale. Bonus.
The Marie Claire UK beauty team have rounded up the best beauty advent calendars - from our top affordable picks under £100 to the most luxurious options, you could say we’re fans. But as a shopping editor, it’s the beauty advent calendars that offer the best value for money that really pique my interest.
It's no secret that beauty advent calendars allow buyers to access beauty products at a massively discounted rate (sometimes even shaving over £1,000 off the contents original value).
Now that we’re halfway through December, retailers have discounted their beauty advent calendars even further. It's the perfect time to buy one for next year at a ridiculously low price - or to get your hands on some incredible products for very little money.
I've rounded up the best beauty advent calendars on sale now.
Best Beauty Advent Calendars On Sale: Quick Links
1. Aurelia London 12 Days of Skin Magic Set| £112 (
was £150, worth £380)
2. Bobbi Brown 12 Days of Glow| £156 (
was £195, worth £264)
3. NEXT 12 Days of Grooming Advent Calendar| £35 (
was £50, worth £159)
4. NUXE Skincare Advent Calendar Set | £61.50 (
was £82)
5. Flannels Beauty Christmas Cracker | £139 (
was £170, worth £625)
6. OPI Terribly Nice Nail Polish Advent Calendar| £67.92 (
was £79.90)
7. Sosu Cosmetics Tanning Advent Calendar | £22.50 (
was £45)
1. Aurelia London 12 Days of Skin Magic Set
From Aurelia's bestselling face creams to the iconic Miracle Cleanser, this luxurious set covers all the bases for an effective new skincare routine in the New Year. Oh, and it's worth £380, so you'll be making a huge saving.
2. Bobbi Brown 12 Days of Glow Beauty Advent Calendar
I absolutely adore Bobbi Brown products and thankfully this calendar has a bit of everything - festive lipsticks and shimmery eye shadow to the cult-status Vitamin-Enriched Face Base. The products inside are worth £264, but it's on sale for £156 - this is sure to sell out.
3. NEXT 12 Days of Grooming Advent Calendar
For the hard-to-please man in your life: this grooming advent calendar includes products from my all-time favourite brands including Elemis, L'Occitane and This Works - many of which are full-sized. Worth over £159 and at just £35, not only is it a failsafe gift but it's also an absolute bargain.
4. NUXE Skincare Advent Calendar Set
My obsession with NUXE's golden shimmer dry oil is real - I apply it to my décolletage to add a bit of extra sparkle to festive looks, and it's great at enhancing tanned legs come summer too. So I am really keen to try the brand's other products and this calendar gives me that chance.
5. Flannels Beauty Christmas Cracker
The Flannels beauty advent calendar features probably the most impressive saving of the lot. Its contents are worth over £625, so with the extra discount you'll be saving an incredible £486. Packed full of 17 products (14 of which are full-sized, highlights include Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream, not one but TWO products from Dr. Barbara Sturm and more from Medik8, Laura Mercier, Charlotte Tilbury and Olaplex.
6. OPI Terribly Nice Nail Polish Advent Calendar
When it comes to my nails, polish always chips and cracks at the drop of a hat, but OPI is one of the only brands that never steers me wrong. This on-sale advent calendar is filled with 25 polishes which range from neutral to festive, so you'll be covered for pretty much every occasion.
7. Sosu Cosmetics Tanning Advent Calendar
Last but not least, Sosu's advent calendar is an impressive 50% off. If you like to maintain your tan throughout the winter months or are looking for a new fake-tanning set for your NYE plans, this set has you covered with a tanning mouse, tanning water, illuminating body lotion and more.
Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed, where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to being first on the scene to feature the latest fashion and beauty drops. She’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. That’s why she dedicates hours of her time every day to finding the best products online so you don’t have to - from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course.
