Finding the best beauty bargains is my happy place, so I scoured the internet for all the beauty advent calendars on sale right now

As a beauty-obsessed shopping editor, beauty advent calendars are something I look forward to every. Single. Year. We may be well into December now, but it’s not too late to take advantage of the brilliant beauty products they have to offer. And better yet - many of the beauty advent calendars that are still in stock are currently on sale. Bonus.

The Marie Claire UK beauty team have rounded up the best beauty advent calendars - from our top affordable picks under £100 to the most luxurious options, you could say we’re fans. But as a shopping editor, it’s the beauty advent calendars that offer the best value for money that really pique my interest.

It's no secret that beauty advent calendars allow buyers to access beauty products at a massively discounted rate (sometimes even shaving over £1,000 off the contents original value).

Now that we’re halfway through December, retailers have discounted their beauty advent calendars even further. It's the perfect time to buy one for next year at a ridiculously low price - or to get your hands on some incredible products for very little money.

I've rounded up the best beauty advent calendars on sale now.

1. Aurelia London 12 Days of Skin Magic Set

Aurelia London 12 Days of Skin Magic Set £112.50 at Sephora (was £150) From Aurelia's bestselling face creams to the iconic Miracle Cleanser, this luxurious set covers all the bases for an effective new skincare routine in the New Year. Oh, and it's worth £380, so you'll be making a huge saving.

2. Bobbi Brown 12 Days of Glow Beauty Advent Calendar

Bobbi Brown 12 Days of Glow Beauty Advent Calendar £156 at Bobbi Brown (was £195) I absolutely adore Bobbi Brown products and thankfully this calendar has a bit of everything - festive lipsticks and shimmery eye shadow to the cult-status Vitamin-Enriched Face Base. The products inside are worth £264, but it's on sale for £156 - this is sure to sell out.

3. NEXT 12 Days of Grooming Advent Calendar

Next 12 Days of Grooming Advent Calendar £35 at Next (was £50) For the hard-to-please man in your life: this grooming advent calendar includes products from my all-time favourite brands including Elemis, L'Occitane and This Works - many of which are full-sized. Worth over £159 and at just £35, not only is it a failsafe gift but it's also an absolute bargain.

4. NUXE Skincare Advent Calendar Set

NUXE Skincare Advent Calendar Set £61.50 at Sephora (was £82) My obsession with NUXE's golden shimmer dry oil is real - I apply it to my décolletage to add a bit of extra sparkle to festive looks, and it's great at enhancing tanned legs come summer too. So I am really keen to try the brand's other products and this calendar gives me that chance.

5. Flannels Beauty Christmas Cracker

Flannels Beauty Christmas Cracker £139 at Flannels (was £170) The Flannels beauty advent calendar features probably the most impressive saving of the lot. Its contents are worth over £625, so with the extra discount you'll be saving an incredible £486. Packed full of 17 products (14 of which are full-sized, highlights include Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream, not one but TWO products from Dr. Barbara Sturm and more from Medik8, Laura Mercier, Charlotte Tilbury and Olaplex.

6. OPI Terribly Nice Nail Polish Advent Calendar

OPI Terribly Nice Nail Polish Advent Calendar £67.92 at Sephora (was £79.90) When it comes to my nails, polish always chips and cracks at the drop of a hat, but OPI is one of the only brands that never steers me wrong. This on-sale advent calendar is filled with 25 polishes which range from neutral to festive, so you'll be covered for pretty much every occasion.

7. Sosu Cosmetics Tanning Advent Calendar