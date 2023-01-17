This is not a drill, Sephora is opening its UK store *very* soon

Stop what you are doing because this is the best news we've hear all week (IMO). Brace yourselves...a Sephora store is blessing the streets of London. Because nothing compares to the pure joy of walking into a Sephora store. Ever since the Sephora UK launch (opens in new tab), we've been waiting to find out where - and most importantly when - Sephora will open a store IRL.

Now beauty lovers everywhere can rejoice because a Sephora UK store is landing much sooner than we thought. The days of taking an extra suitcase on holiday just for your Sephora shop are over.

Sephora's first store is coming to London this March. Yes, really and sooner than we thought. So it's time to shop the best Sephora products (opens in new tab) and rack up those rewards points so your first Sephora haul can be a brilliant one.

Opening its doors in Westfield White City London, it is bringing 6000+ square feet of the best in beauty. Instantly recognisable with iconic black and white stripes, the brand new interior is set to be a little different from the Barcelona and Europe based stores we are used to spending hours in.

The first of its kind for Sephora, inside will boast soft geometric shapes, textured finishes, and succulent greenery. It's already about to become my second home. The beating heart of the store is the Grand Beauty Hub, showcasing everything Sephora is known and loved for. Make-up, skincare, haircare, fragrance and all the Sephora-owned goodies we love. Including the minis and fragrances-to-go that we just cannot resist.

The first UK based store will have over 135 brands - including all the ones we couldn't get our hands on before. Including, Makeup by Mario, GXVE by Gwen Stefani, ONE/SIZE by Patrick Star and Vegamour. But I'm most excited by Sephora's own collection and finally being able to see all of those iconic products in real life (without having to take a whole suitcase on the flight home.)

Not forgetting the debut brands making their first physical appearance in the UK: Tarte, Supergoop! and Glow Recipe, to name just a few. Having all the brands in one place is a dream come true, including Givenchy beauty, JVN and Gisou - honestly I am getting butterflies just thinking about it.

The Sephora UK launch party last year (I'm praying the new store looks like this) (Image credit: getty images)

“We are very excited to open our first store in London, which is something we know our Beauty Community has been waiting for many years”, said Sarah Boyd, Managing Director of Sephora UK.

Opening day is going to be one to remember. As soon as they release the exact date, we will be letting you know.