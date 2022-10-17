Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Including the one concealer that team Marie Claire UK can't live without...

Today is the day. If you haven’t heard, Sephora has just launched in the UK, and we’ve been saving up our pennies in order to shop the best products available.

There are so many incredible brands on offer, including Tarte Cosmetics, ILIA, Fenty Beauty, Gisou, Rose Inc and more. Oh, and you can also shop their beauty advent calendars. Christmas really has come early.

Here at Marie Claire UK, we are always sharing our top product recommendations with you, so we thought it was only right that we let you know what we are adding to our baskets from the Sephora website.

Keep on scrolling to find out all about the team’s favourite Sephora products, and get ready to shop. Trust us, you’re going to love all of these…

Shannon Lawlor, Senior Beauty Editor:

Rose Inc Cream Blush Cheek & Lip Color, £23 | Sephora

As a self-confessed lazy girl, I’m always looking for multi-use makeup products that leave my face looking fresh and alive in record timing—and this is one of the best for the job. A hydrating, balmy cream with a water-colour like finish, it leaves cheeks looking plump and radiant with a subtle flush of colour. Just swirl your fingers into the compact, dab onto the apples of your cheeks and swipe any remnants over lips—application takes approximately two seconds. View Deal ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 30, £46 | Sephora

I’ll admit, I’m not much of a foundation wearer. More often than not I’ll scribble some concealer under my eyes, brush up my brows, apply some blush and call it a day. However, this product is enough to shake up my routine. It was one of the first skincare-infused tints to hit the market (way before the current craze), and it’s jam-packed with a load of nourishing skincare ingredients to leave skin glowing, even in tone and to appear as though you’re not wearing a base at all. Up until now it’s been tricky to get your hands on in the UK, but it’s been a bestseller in the States for years. View Deal Skinfix Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Peptide Cream, £52 | Sephora

I have painfully expensive taste when it comes to skincare, and I’m always looking for more affordable options. While £52 certainly isn’t cheap for a moisturiser, it’s significantly less than the £130 price tag of my current go-to. Some of my beauty-editor friends on the other side of the pond assure me that this nourishing, plumping, barrier-repairing face cream will give very similar results to my super-luxe moisturiser du jour, so it’s going straight in my basket. View Deal Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer, £27 | Sephora

I just know that this concealer will sit at the top of most beauty expert’s Sephora shopping lists (mine included). It is, without doubt, one of the most iconic, well-loved and best products at Sephora. Formulated with hydrating butters, it delivers a coverage so high and convincing that you’ll never want to be without it again—my dark circles certainly don’t. View Deal JVN Hair Complete Instant Recovery Serum, £44 | Sephora

I truly believe that this hair serum is perfect for everyone. While my hair is long, fine and straight, one of my close friends has tight coils and swears by it every bit as much as I do. Containing a hydrating and strengthening hemisqualane, working a small amount through ends after washing will leave your lengths softer, silkier and truly fortified. View Deal SEPHORA COLLECTION Color Hit Nail Polish, £3.99 | Sephora

Whenever I go abroad, I find myself picking up one of these affordable nail polishes in Sephora and now there’s no need to get on a plane for them. Given the price, they are impressively easy to apply and are particularly resistant to chipping. This natural-pink hue is definitely next to be added to my collection. View Deal

Grace Lindsay, Ecommerce Writer:

Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer, £27 | Sephora

If it wasn’t obvious by now, we all really love this concealer. I’ve tried so many different concealers on the market, and what I like most about this one is that it’s super easy to blend and looks super smooth on the skin. No cakey under eyes over here. View Deal

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Foundation, £60 | Sephora

Oh Pat McGrath, can you do no wrong? This is one of my go-to foundations thanks to the luminous finish. Don’t be fooled though, as it still offers some serious coverage, but keeps your skin looking like, well, skin. It is on the more expensive side, but a little bit goes a long way. View Deal