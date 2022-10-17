Including the one concealer that team Marie Claire UK can't live without...
Today is the day. If you haven’t heard, Sephora has just launched in the UK, and we’ve been saving up our pennies in order to shop the best products available.
There are so many incredible brands on offer, including Tarte Cosmetics, ILIA, Fenty Beauty, Gisou, Rose Inc and more. Oh, and you can also shop their beauty advent calendars. Christmas really has come early.
Here at Marie Claire UK, we are always sharing our top product recommendations with you, so we thought it was only right that we let you know what we are adding to our baskets from the Sephora website.
Keep on scrolling to find out all about the team’s favourite Sephora products, and get ready to shop. Trust us, you’re going to love all of these…
Shannon Lawlor, Senior Beauty Editor:
Rose Inc Cream Blush Cheek & Lip Color, £23 | Sephora
As a self-confessed lazy girl, I’m always looking for multi-use makeup products that leave my face looking fresh and alive in record timing—and this is one of the best for the job. A hydrating, balmy cream with a water-colour like finish, it leaves cheeks looking plump and radiant with a subtle flush of colour. Just swirl your fingers into the compact, dab onto the apples of your cheeks and swipe any remnants over lips—application takes approximately two seconds.
ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 30, £46 | Sephora
I’ll admit, I’m not much of a foundation wearer. More often than not I’ll scribble some concealer under my eyes, brush up my brows, apply some blush and call it a day. However, this product is enough to shake up my routine. It was one of the first skincare-infused tints to hit the market (way before the current craze), and it’s jam-packed with a load of nourishing skincare ingredients to leave skin glowing, even in tone and to appear as though you’re not wearing a base at all. Up until now it’s been tricky to get your hands on in the UK, but it’s been a bestseller in the States for years.
Skinfix Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Peptide Cream, £52 | Sephora
I have painfully expensive taste when it comes to skincare, and I’m always looking for more affordable options. While £52 certainly isn’t cheap for a moisturiser, it’s significantly less than the £130 price tag of my current go-to. Some of my beauty-editor friends on the other side of the pond assure me that this nourishing, plumping, barrier-repairing face cream will give very similar results to my super-luxe moisturiser du jour, so it’s going straight in my basket.
Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer, £27 | Sephora
I just know that this concealer will sit at the top of most beauty expert’s Sephora shopping lists (mine included). It is, without doubt, one of the most iconic, well-loved and best products at Sephora. Formulated with hydrating butters, it delivers a coverage so high and convincing that you’ll never want to be without it again—my dark circles certainly don’t.
JVN Hair Complete Instant Recovery Serum, £44 | Sephora
I truly believe that this hair serum is perfect for everyone. While my hair is long, fine and straight, one of my close friends has tight coils and swears by it every bit as much as I do. Containing a hydrating and strengthening hemisqualane, working a small amount through ends after washing will leave your lengths softer, silkier and truly fortified.
SEPHORA COLLECTION Color Hit Nail Polish, £3.99 | Sephora
Whenever I go abroad, I find myself picking up one of these affordable nail polishes in Sephora and now there’s no need to get on a plane for them. Given the price, they are impressively easy to apply and are particularly resistant to chipping. This natural-pink hue is definitely next to be added to my collection.
Grace Lindsay, Ecommerce Writer:
Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer, £27 | Sephora
If it wasn’t obvious by now, we all really love this concealer. I’ve tried so many different concealers on the market, and what I like most about this one is that it’s super easy to blend and looks super smooth on the skin. No cakey under eyes over here.
Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Foundation, £60 | Sephora
Oh Pat McGrath, can you do no wrong? This is one of my go-to foundations thanks to the luminous finish. Don’t be fooled though, as it still offers some serious coverage, but keeps your skin looking like, well, skin. It is on the more expensive side, but a little bit goes a long way.
REFY Brow Sculpt, £16 | Sephora
I had no idea that REFY would be available at Sephora, but I couldn’t be happier about it. Of course I will be stocking up on the Brow Sculpt for that laminated brow look. The formula is somewhere between a wax and a gel, making it easy to apply but meaning your eyebrows will stay in place all day long.
Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil, £35 | Sephora
I have been desperate to try this multipurpose hair oil from Gisou, and now seems like the perfect time to invest. The honey-enriched formula nourishes hair, repairs damaged locks, tames frizz and adds a silky shine. Plus, the bottle will look beautiful displayed on your dressing table. What more could you want?
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer & Plumper, £20 | Sephora
What’s better than lip gloss? A plumping lip gloss. I love the Fenty Beauty one in the shade ‘Lemon Lava’ for a more natural look (I’m not really a bold lipstick kind of girl). Be warned, this product does leave a warm, tingling sensation on your lips, so don’t apply too much!
Ally Head, Health, Sustainability & Relationships Editor:
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Moisturiser,
was £20 now £14.31 | Sephora
I was introduced to this moisturiser by a friend and it’s become a mainstay in both my morning and evening routine. Why? Well, as someone with occasionally blemish-prone skin, it’s gentle and has never made me break out, yet still leaves my skin feeling highly moisturised.
YSL Beauty Touche Eclat Illuminating Pen, £28 | Sephora
Fun fact: I’ve used this for over ten years now (thanks for the recommendation, Mum). A firm favourite on the concealer scene, the YSL Touche Eclat pen is a cult product for a reason. Not only does it disguise under eye bags and blemishes but it highlights, too. Plus, a little goes a long way, making it worth the investment.
Ren Clean Skincare Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic,
was £28 now £25.96 | Sephora
This is my go-to toner for a number of reasons. Firstly, it’s gentle – great for those of us with sensitive skin. Secondly, it’s effective – I’ve used it for a year or so now and it visibly boosts my skin’s brightness. And thirdly, the price point is purse-friendly – that is, you don’t need to use a lot to see results or break the bank to try it. Win, win.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, £46 | Sephora
Yep, the TikTokers were right about this one. The Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Cream smells like summer in a tub and lifts my mood whenever I use it. It’s lightweight but locks in moisture, smells absolutely divine, and has a slight shimmer, too. I’m also a fan of their coconut body cream. Sure, their moisturisers are an investment, but they’re worth it, IMO.