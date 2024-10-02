These new products make for *the* most comforting, autumnal body care routine I've ever experienced
They feel like a deep, warm hug
It’s officially October, which means that we can all start unashamedly indulging in our favourite autumn pastimes: bring on the Meg Ryan films and pumpkin spiced lattes. As a beauty-obsessed shopping editor, it’s also a time I like to switch up my beauty routine to reflect the colder weather and increased time spent indoors.
This time of the year is when I most crave cosiness, and for me, that starts in the home. And if lighting a scented candle (or flipping the reeds in your reed diffuser if you're not a candle household), running yourself a bath with the most luxurious bath soak and slathering on an indulgent new set of skincare and body care products is also your idea of autumnal heaven, allow me to introduce Rituals’ new limited-edition range: the Alchemy Collection.
Inspired by the ancient practice of alchemy, each product in this new range is infused with the rich and comforting scents of amber and myrrh. A warming and revitalising treat for all the senses, which for me feels akin to sitting by a crackling fireplace on a rainy night.
"This line is completely unique," says Rituals' Managing Director, Annemarie Forsyth. "The Alchemy Collection Stone Diffuser and The EDP Layering Set is a first for Rituals. There are also some other exciting offerings in this collection including the Face Mask, which is a transformative 4-in-1 treatment containing 24- carat gold, and the Body Scrub which has a luxurious blend that stimulates cellular renewal and promotes healthy, glowing skin".
The collection has also been designed with sustainability in mind, to stay in keeping with the brand's B-Corp status. Most of the luxurious packaging is made from recyclable glass and aluminium, so the brand has made an effort to minimise plastic waste where possible. Long-lasting in both design and material (the timeless packaging is made to be reused time and time again) with the hand soap dispenser and candle jar being just a few examples.
I was lucky enough to try a few products from the range before they were launched, and naturally have my favourites. They’re not available to shop *just* yet, but my shopping editor senses tell me this is a range that will sell out fast, and as it’s limited edition, once the products are gone, they’re gone.
Check out my top picks below, which you can shop for yourself from the 7th of October.
My top picks from the Rituals Alchemy Collection:
The collection’s larger gift set, The Book of Alchemy, includes a scented candle, body wash, hand soap and body cream beautifully packaged in a book-like box. Each product is infused with amber and myrrh and has its own luxurious touch. The hand soap is packaged in a heavy glass bottle (which I fully plan on reusing) and the body cream contains pearl beads for an extra boost of hydration - great for the colder months . Personally? I can’t think of a more perfect gift (and yes, that includes for yourself). You'll have to wait until the 7th of October to shop, but trust me, it's worth the wait.
The collection also includes Rituals’ first ever stone diffuser: a stylish stone bowl filled with Himalayan salt rocks and complete with a jasmine, amber and x essential oil. It lasts 3-5 months and makes a cosy and chic addition to your decor.
The brand’s eau de parfum layering kit makes a great gift for seasonal scent lovers, and I can’t get over the affordable price. Rituals' Forsyth suggests layering the fragrances over the body cream included in the set above to double down on the rich, warming fragrances of amber and myrrh.
This scrub contains rejuvenating black volcanic sand to leave your skin super soft and looking positively radiant.
A luxurious 4-in-1 treatment containing 24-carat gold flecks. This aims to soften, exfoliate and hydrate the skin in one indulgent step and comes with a bowl and application brush. Yes please.
What are the benefits of incorporating a wellbeing ritual into your everyday life?
Rituals' Forsyth states: "We see a shift in how people look at their lives and how they live. Personal wellbeing is on the rise which became even more evident during the pandemic and ultimately people looked to incorporate wellbeing rituals into their lives. Even now though, we still see an increasing consumer need for products that enhance their daily lives at home, to transform everyday routines into meaningful moments and that address concerns such as sleep and relaxation. By also introducing a wellness ritual into everyday life, it can give us that structure that provides us with peace".
Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor, and as such, she’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. In her role, she covers all things shopping - from thoroughly road testing the best fitness kit to keeping a finger on the pulse of what’s new in fashion and beauty. She dedicates hours of her time every day to scouring the online stores, finding the best products online so you don’t have to (from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course).
