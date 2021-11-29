If it's good enough for Audrey Hepburn & Kate Winslet...
When beauty fans think about Philip Kingsley, their minds inevitably go to the brand’s eponymous Elasticizer Hair Treatment, which is a gold standard, top tier offering in hair masking. And luckily, the Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Cyber Monday sale offerings have not disappointed, meaning there are plenty of opportunities to snap up beauty’s go-to hair mask for less.
In fact, at FeelUnique right now, the 150ml pot is an impressive 25% off, meaning you can bag the formula for just £26.25, rather than its usual £35.
Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Hair Treatment –
was £35, now £26.25 | FeelUnique
The one and the only, this mask is worth stocking up on during the Cyber Monday sales, particularly at FeelUnique where it’s 25% off.
However, that’s not the only deal on the mask, which counts numerous A-listers as top fans (more on that later!). Over at LookFantastic, the retailer is offering a smaller size (75ml) for just £14.63 rather than its usual £19.50, along with a huge bottle complete with a pump (500ml) of the Elasticizer Extreme (an even more intense version) for £51.75 instead of £69.
Philip Kingsley Elasticizer 75ml –
was £19.50, now £14.63 | LookFantastic
The mask in a smaller tube, this is ideal for travel and weekends away when you want to keep locks feeling strong.
This huge bottle will last you absolutely ages, so is worth making the investment for.
Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Extreme –
was £69, now £51.75 | LookFantastic
A giant version to keep in your shower all year long, this will last you forever.
If you’re wondering just why you should care so much about Philip Kingsley’s bestselling product being in the Cyber Monday sales, you may want to consider its origin story. It is said that the product was first developed for none other than Audrey Hepburn way back in the 1970s, after which it quickly rose to cult status amidst the celeb scene.
Nowadays, the mask counts stars such as Kate Winslet, Cate Blanchett, and Gwyneth Paltrow amongst its most famous fans, and for good reason.
The pre-shampoo treatment delivers on its promise to re-hydrate hair, injecting an ‘elasticity’ back into strands, leaving them super sleek and silky. It’s particularly amazing on hair that’s coloured, ultra-dry, or tired from heat usage. In fact, one sells every two minutes these days; a fact that proves its cult status.