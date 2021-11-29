Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If it's good enough for Audrey Hepburn & Kate Winslet...

When beauty fans think about Philip Kingsley, their minds inevitably go to the brand’s eponymous Elasticizer Hair Treatment, which is a gold standard, top tier offering in hair masking. And luckily, the Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Cyber Monday sale offerings have not disappointed, meaning there are plenty of opportunities to snap up beauty’s go-to hair mask for less.

In fact, at FeelUnique right now, the 150ml pot is an impressive 25% off, meaning you can bag the formula for just £26.25, rather than its usual £35.