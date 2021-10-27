Gwyneth Paltrow just revealed that she almost died during the birth of her daughter

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the most talked-about women in the world, and from her modern approach to relationships and parenting to her strong Instagram game, she never fails to make headline news.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s name in recent years however has become synonymous with healthy living, with her luxury health brand Goop quite literally taking over the world.

This week, the 49-year-old A-lister made headlines as she opened up about a previous health scare during the birth of her daughter Apple.

Opening up about the birth experience on podcast, Armchair Expert, Gwyneth recalled her childbirth experience to hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman,

‘My daughter was an emergency, it was crazy, we almost died,’ Gwyneth recalled. ‘It was like not good.’

She also talked about the changes to her body, recalling: ‘There’s a big scar across your body, and you’re like, “Oh wow, that didn’t used to be there.” And it’s not that it’s bad or you want to judge it, but you’re just like, “Oh my God.”’

This is not the first time Gwyneth has spoken out about her experiences with pregnancy, opening up about a miscarriage she suffered to the Daily Mail in 2013.

‘I had a really bad experience when I was pregnant with my third. It didn’t work out and I nearly died. So I am like, “Are we good here or should we go back and try again?”‘, she recalled.

Gwyneth Paltrow shares two children, Apple and Moses, with her ex husband and co-parent, Chris Martin.