I've just found the perfect low-maintenance Valentine's Day mani—and it will cost you less than £17

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with OPI. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

As a habitual nail biter, having my manicure up to scratch is non-negotiable. However, keeping on top of monthly appointments is not only costly, but also takes up slightly more time than I would like. A foray into at-home gel application taught me that I shouldn't quit my day job to pursue a career as a nail artist any time soon, but I wasn't ready to give up on affordable mani alternatives altogether. So it was a relief to find a new type of mani that not is not only affordable and can be done from home, but can also actually rival salon standards—OPI's new press-ons.

With Valentine's Day quickly coming up, it's the ideal time to get your nails in check with a seasonal yet timeless polish. But after an expensive January, a salon appointment might not be at the top of your priority list. Whether you want to cut back on your spending, give your nails a break from acrylics, or you're after something mess and fuss-free you can do from home to get a professional look, press-ons are not to be overlooked.

I can admit they haven't always had the best reputation—the first brands to hit the market were pretty flimsy and would ping off with even a gentle nudge, not to mention a lot of the designs on offer tended to be on the more extravagant side. This year's nail trends are all about understated, chic shades, so colours that align with that are essential.

Not only do OPI's press-ons come in the iconic Bubble Bath and Big Apple Red shades that the brand is known for, but they also offer an impressive fourteen days of wear. Could it be too good to be true? Well, the five-star reviews from satisfied customers prove that they do actually last, and they're 50% cheaper than my monthly gel mani. Consider me converted.

Shop the OPI press-on collection

OPI xPRESS/ON Iconic Shades and Nail Art From £16.80 at OPI Each set of press-ons comes with nail glue, a cuticle stick, a dual nail file and buffer, an OPI prep pad, and 30 nails in different mani sizes to fit you perfectly. Built to last, they deliver a salon-like look in a matter of minutes. Plus, they can be used again and again. Consider your Valentine's Day manicure sorted.