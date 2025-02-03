I've just found the perfect low-maintenance Valentine's Day mani—and it will cost you less than £17
Elegant press-ons that last for two weeks? Yes please
As a habitual nail biter, having my manicure up to scratch is non-negotiable. However, keeping on top of monthly appointments is not only costly, but also takes up slightly more time than I would like. A foray into at-home gel application taught me that I shouldn't quit my day job to pursue a career as a nail artist any time soon, but I wasn't ready to give up on affordable mani alternatives altogether. So it was a relief to find a new type of mani that not is not only affordable and can be done from home, but can also actually rival salon standards—OPI's new press-ons.
With Valentine's Day quickly coming up, it's the ideal time to get your nails in check with a seasonal yet timeless polish. But after an expensive January, a salon appointment might not be at the top of your priority list. Whether you want to cut back on your spending, give your nails a break from acrylics, or you're after something mess and fuss-free you can do from home to get a professional look, press-ons are not to be overlooked.
I can admit they haven't always had the best reputation—the first brands to hit the market were pretty flimsy and would ping off with even a gentle nudge, not to mention a lot of the designs on offer tended to be on the more extravagant side. This year's nail trends are all about understated, chic shades, so colours that align with that are essential.
Not only do OPI's press-ons come in the iconic Bubble Bath and Big Apple Red shades that the brand is known for, but they also offer an impressive fourteen days of wear. Could it be too good to be true? Well, the five-star reviews from satisfied customers prove that they do actually last, and they're 50% cheaper than my monthly gel mani. Consider me converted.
Shop the OPI press-on collection
Each set of press-ons comes with nail glue, a cuticle stick, a dual nail file and buffer, an OPI prep pad, and 30 nails in different mani sizes to fit you perfectly. Built to last, they deliver a salon-like look in a matter of minutes. Plus, they can be used again and again. Consider your Valentine's Day manicure sorted.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.
-
Orlando Bloom has spoken out in defence of Keira Knightley following her ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ comments
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Odd Muse founder, Aimee Smale, takes us through a day in the life running her influencer-favourite brand
Everything she gets up to 9-5
By Jazzria Harris
-
Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will not be walking the Grammys red carpet together
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
For healthy, weather-proof nailbeds, these are the 6 best cuticles according to a nail tech
An unassuming essential product
By Tori Crowther
-
We're calling it: marble nails are the end of summer trend that you need to know about
Get blooming gel on your next manicure inspo
By Tori Crowther
-
Stuck for inspiration? Here are the 38 chicest nail art ideas I've ever seen
There's something to suit everyone
By Tori Crowther
-
Stuck for Christmas-Day nail ideas? Hailey Bieber's latest manicure design has got you covered
Beibs just made candy cane nails the look of the festive season - and we have the exact products she used
By Dionne Brighton
-
27 modern French manicure designs to save down ahead of your next salon visit
Anything but thick white French tips, please
By Tori Crowther
-
12 Christmas nails you'll actually want to wear this festive season
We've searched Instagram high and low for the best Christmas nails
By Tori Crowther