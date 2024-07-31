Forget brights, this boring (but chic) nail polish shade is all I recommend wearing on your toes this summer
I'm talking clean and minimal fuss
This summer's go-to pedicure shades have proved unexpected. While this time of year is typically all about neon brights, for 2024 we have been graced with the arrival of a somewhat monochromatic trend palette. The black pedicure has made an almighty comeback (particularly when paired with a bright, open-toed sandal), and the crisp white pedicure has proved a welcome addition to many it-girls' social feeds.
But, as a beauty editor who, rather ashamedly, finds no joy in any sort of pedicure or toe nail polish application, I have noticed an overarching pedicure trend take centre stage of late—the neutral pedicure.
A post shared by Milly Mason (@millymason_)
A photo posted by on
It has come to my attention that both French pedicures and glazed pedicures are having a resurgence this year. And with monochrome looks and simple, clean-girl toes in the spotlight, it is clear to me that, actually, it's neutral pedicures that we're all searching for. And neutral nail polish? That's a pedicure topic I actually know my stuff on—particularly when it comes to my feet.
You see, I almost exclusively wear neutral pedicures. Why? Because they make toes look preened and polished while complimenting any and every footwear choice. Beyond that, neutral pedicures also require minimal upkeep—they grow out in a natural-looking way are are forgiving when it comes to have chips or lifting. In fact, with a helping hand from some of the best products for foot care (i.e. a daily slathering of foot cream), my current normal polish pedicure has lasted a very impressive three weeks.
A post shared by THREADS (@threadsstyling)
A photo posted by on
So, what exactly does a neutral pedicure look like? Well, it's anything that uses a polish that sits somewhat closely to the natural colour on your nails. I'm talking milky pinks, beige nudes and skin-like neutrals. And the best bit? In my opinion, a classic French pedicure fits into this trend perfectly—thanks to the nude base, a French on the toes is wonderfully low upkeep.
A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools)
A photo posted by on
The secret, in my opinion, is all in selecting the right shade (for me, that is a dusty, petal pink), well-kept cuticles and regularly moisturised feet. Plus, a glossy top coat make all of the difference. The neutral pedicure has proved such a hit for me this season that my toe nail polish has actually won me a surprising number of compliments. Just last week, Senior Beauty Editor Katie asked after my two-week-old pedicure and commented, "Your pedicure looks so pretty." And, frankly, that's the only proof I need that I'm on the right track.
Best toe nail polishes for a neutral pedicure
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Shannon Lawlor is the Executive Beauty Editor at Marie Claire. With nearly a decade of experience working for some of the beauty industry’s most esteemed titles, including Who What Wear, Glamour UK, Stylist and Refinery29, Shannon’s aim is to make the conversation around beauty as open, relatable and honest as possible. As a self-confessed lazy girl, Shannon has an affinity for hard-working perfumes, fool-proof make-up products and does-it-all skincare.
-
Richard Gadd has now responded to Baby Reindeer lawsuit from 'real life Martha'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Zara's new minimal collection ticks all the right boxes - and I'm buying all of it
The perfect additions to your summer wardrobe
By Valeza Bakolli
-
Royal expert claims King Charles gave Harry a 'substantial sum'
He reportedly helped Harry and Meghan financially
By Iris Goldsztajn