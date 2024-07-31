Forget brights, this boring (but chic) nail polish shade is all I recommend wearing on your toes this summer

This summer's go-to pedicure shades have proved unexpected. While this time of year is typically all about neon brights, for 2024 we have been graced with the arrival of a somewhat monochromatic trend palette. The black pedicure has made an almighty comeback (particularly when paired with a bright, open-toed sandal), and the crisp white pedicure has proved a welcome addition to many it-girls' social feeds.

But, as a beauty editor who, rather ashamedly, finds no joy in any sort of pedicure or toe nail polish application, I have noticed an overarching pedicure trend take centre stage of late—the neutral pedicure.

A post shared by Milly Mason (@millymason_) A photo posted by on

It has come to my attention that both French pedicures and glazed pedicures are having a resurgence this year. And with monochrome looks and simple, clean-girl toes in the spotlight, it is clear to me that, actually, it's neutral pedicures that we're all searching for. And neutral nail polish? That's a pedicure topic I actually know my stuff on—particularly when it comes to my feet.

You see, I almost exclusively wear neutral pedicures. Why? Because they make toes look preened and polished while complimenting any and every footwear choice. Beyond that, neutral pedicures also require minimal upkeep—they grow out in a natural-looking way are are forgiving when it comes to have chips or lifting. In fact, with a helping hand from some of the best products for foot care (i.e. a daily slathering of foot cream), my current normal polish pedicure has lasted a very impressive three weeks.

A post shared by THREADS (@threadsstyling) A photo posted by on

So, what exactly does a neutral pedicure look like? Well, it's anything that uses a polish that sits somewhat closely to the natural colour on your nails. I'm talking milky pinks, beige nudes and skin-like neutrals. And the best bit? In my opinion, a classic French pedicure fits into this trend perfectly—thanks to the nude base, a French on the toes is wonderfully low upkeep.

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

The secret, in my opinion, is all in selecting the right shade (for me, that is a dusty, petal pink), well-kept cuticles and regularly moisturised feet. Plus, a glossy top coat make all of the difference. The neutral pedicure has proved such a hit for me this season that my toe nail polish has actually won me a surprising number of compliments. Just last week, Senior Beauty Editor Katie asked after my two-week-old pedicure and commented, "Your pedicure looks so pretty." And, frankly, that's the only proof I need that I'm on the right track.

Best toe nail polishes for a neutral pedicure