We’re well and truly in beauty advent calendars season, which means over the next couple of weeks beauty brands are going to be dropping their offerings to the world. Christmas has well and truly come early.

And we are thankful that one of the fan favourites – the M&S Beauty Advent Calendar – is finally here.

What do we know so far?

How much is it?

So, as per usual with the M&S calendar, it is ridiculously well-priced. It costs £40 when you spend £30 on Clothing, Home & Beauty in-store or online. Which let’s be honest, is easily done.

When is it available?

It’s not out just yet, they’ll be available to buy from the 27th October in-store and online.

What’s the packaging like?

We really like this packaging. Different to open-out-door calendars, this one comes in a lidded box with a drawer. Each beauty gift comes in its own individual box and they’re placed inside like a little game of Tetris. This can definitely be reused again in the future.

Why do we think it’s worth it?

In all honesty, £40 for quality products like these is so, so worth it. We know you have to spend at M&S first, but once you’ve bought yourself a new bra, perhaps a lovely new bedding set, you’re already there. You’re also getting £300s worth of products for less than £50. There aren’t many calendars that offer that.

What’s inside?

What isn’t inside? There’s a little bit of everything from skincare and make-up, to nails and haircare.