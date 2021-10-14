Marie Claire UK Skin Awards 2021: the best in skincare is back

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Skincare products have been our saviour during these uncertain times. We’ve had the best eye creams to soothe tired eyes, radiance-boosting moisturisers to give a fresh-faced Zoom glow and actives to help tackle the dreaded maskne. We’ve been able to count on some of the industry’s most celebrated products and been treated to some incredible newness.

And because of that, we knew that we had to bring back the Marie Claire UK Skin Awards. We wanted to honour the products and brands that have bolstered our skincare routines this past year, the ones that are leading the way in sustainability and delighting us constantly with their innovation.

The Marie Claire UK Skin Awards Returns

Following on from the success of the first Marie Claire UK Skin Awards, in 2020, the Marie Claire UK team joined forces with an amazing panel of judges. This included some of the industry’s best dermatologists, doctors, influencers and beauty experts.

We have spent weeks testing and trialling the most exciting launches of the past year, as well as some cult favourites. We’ve fallen in love with some of the most innovative products on the market.

We cannot wait to share the winners with you.

We are holding a virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday 20th October 2021 from 4:30pm – 5:15pm to celebrate the winners and highly commended. And we want you, our dedicated Marie Claire readers, to join us from the comfort of your own home. All you have to do is register and we’ll send you a link to join the festivities on the day.

We really hope to see you there.

