Dr Pimple Popper Reveals Hack To Prevent Maskne

At one time it was easy enough to write off acne as par for the course of being a teenager. But according to reality TV skincare expert Sandra Lee – aka Dr Pimple Popper – the same can’t be said for the current rise in ‘maskne’ .
What is maskne?
The technical term for ‘maskne’ is ‘acne mechanica’. In other words, it’s the result of the mechanical friction of fabric against the skin, which can lead to irritation.
Referring to the painful pimples and acne breakouts caused by wearing face masks, she says, ‘maskne is down to occlusion from a mask.’
Put simply, breathing into a closed off space creates humidity.
‘You’re sweating under there, if you have a propensity to develop oily skin, that can actually make things worse and it’s easier to have clogged pores,’ says Lee. ‘Blackheads and whiteheads form and a breakout ensues.’
Dr Pimple Popper’s Genius Tip
That’s precisely why Dr Pimple Popper took to TikTok to reveal a genius hack that keeps blemishes away.
Her solution? Using a salicylic acid body spray, which also happens to be sold by her brand SLMD Skincare.
‘Spray it on inside the mask,’ Lee wrote in her video while demonstrating how she spritzes the product.
‘Fan your mask to dry a little.’
‘Salicylic acid cleans out the oil and debris within your pores preventing acne,’ she further explains.
The SLMD Skincare Salicylic Acid Body Spray is formulated with two percent concentration of salicylic acid. Importantly, this is an ingredient that dissolves the wax-like substance inside pores that traps dirt and oil.
While Dr Pimple Popper skincare brand isn’t available in the UK, these are some good alternatives to spray inside your face mask next time you go out:
Murad Clarifying Body Spray, £35, Lookfantastic
The only thing that makes this better than tackling your backne? Knowing that the salicylic acid and antibacterial agents are now preventing new breakouts from forming under your mask.
Dermalogica Clear Start Breakout Clearing All Over Toner, £17, Lookfantastic
The strategy for using this spray-on toner is clear: cool and calm the skin with salicylic acid, plus orange peel and lavender to control oil production.
Revolution Skincare 2% Salicylic Acid Tonic, £10, Beautybay
Also excellent for spraying onto skin after cleansing, this 2% salicylic acid blend gently exfoliates skin and breaks up trapped dirt while marshallow extract takes down redness.
La Roche-Posay Serozinc, £7.50, Lookfantastic
An alternative to a salicylic acid spray for those who suffer from the double-whammy of acne and sensitivity. Zinc is the key ingredient here alongside thermal spring water to soothe and purify.