Marie Claire UK Skin Awards: New To Market Winners

Thousands of new skincare products hit the shelves each year, but in one of the most saturated markets around, it can be hard to know which beauty buys are actually worth their salt. Luckily, the Marie Claire UK Skin Awards judges are on hand to help.

From the best new brand, to the smartest new tool, we’re celebrating the latest innovations in skincare – so you can save your hard-earned pennies for the ones that actually work.

Here are the ‘New to Market’ winners of the Marie Claire UK Skin Awards…

Best New Skin Brand

Since its launch at the end of 2020, it’s safe to say that Fenty Skin has been one of the most exciting and notable skin brands to hit the market. With products packed with skin-loving ingredients, Rihanna has created a phenomenal skincare range, noted for, as judge Adeola Gboyega says, its ‘great products and innovation that are all about inclusivity’. Each product features clean, vegan, gluten-free and oil-free formulas, made from globally-sourced ingredients, such as vitamin C-rich Barbados cherry. Judge Alice Hart-Davis hopes ‘it leads makeup-obsessives on to better, more consistent skincare’. We think it has done, with customers falling in love with the brand’s daily SPF: Fenty Skin’s Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer SPF30, £25.60.

Highly Commended: Peace Out Skincare



Best New Skin Brand for Body

Cantu Beauty has been leading the way with beauty inclusivity for several years now, thanks to its well-loved textured haircare range that’s available globally. And thankfully, the brand recently created Cantu Skin Therapy, which recognises the skincare needs of people with darker skin tones. The range is designed to provide intense moisture thanks to a blend of natural ingredients like Shea, Mango and Cocoa Butters, as well as Coconut Oil. Judge Adeola Gboyega applauds the brand for ‘championing inclusivity with affordable and effective products’; while Andrew Wheatcroft notes that it’s great to see ‘brilliant body products that easily sink into the skin’.

Best New Targeted Skincare Brand

‘This is a fabulous and carefully formulated range by a seasoned dermatologist to treat the needs she saw among her acne patients,’ says judge Alice Hart-Davis of dermatologist Sandra Lee MD’s new skincare brand. Lee is best known as internet sensation Dr. Pimple Popper and has finally brought her innovative brand SLMD to the UK. The brand aims to make dermatology accessible to all by creating products that address real skin conditions and by providing genuine expert knowledge – and frankly, we couldn’t be more excited to have it in our skincare arsenal.

Highly Commended: PSA



Best New Skin Product

We all know the effects that a sleepless night can have – from the inability to concentrate, to the lacklustre appearance of your skin. Thankfully Meder Beauty’s Circa-Night Cream helps fight against the negative effects of sleep deprivation and stress. It’s enriched with natural soy peptides that are known for stimulating the production of type I collagen in skin cells, which is usually one of the first to be affected by lack of sleep. The night cream is suitable for all types and ages, simply use before bed for a refreshed look in the morning. Trust us, your skin will thank you for it.

Best Skin Innovation for Face

A product that brings the promise of smooth and plumped skin is music to our ears, and Medik8’s r-Retinoate Day and Night offers exactly that. It’s described as a next-generation serum formulated with retinyl retinoate, a brand-new form of vitamin A. It’s also clinically proven to be eight times more powerful than retinol. Pretty impressive, right? ‘This is a great choice for a vitamin A product, especially for those just starting the retinoid journey or for those who find themselves intolerant to other retinoid-based products,’ says Skin Awards judge Debbie Thomas. Results are proven to deliver results in just four weeks, with judge Dr Ewoma Ukeleghe noting, ‘It’s a fantastic innovation, with real effectiveness to the skin (whilst still being kind) and obvious quick improvement.’

Best Skin Innovation for Body

Sometimes a product comes along that is so innovative that we wonder how we went so long without it. Enter: MANISAFE London. The brand offers a collection of UV protective manicure and sunblock gloves to be worn whilst carrying out daily tasks like driving, outdoor activities and even during gel manicures. Judge Debbie Thomas describes the gloves as ‘a great concept’, while Maryam Zamani praises their efficacy for driving or swimming. Added bonus: the brand prides itself on sustainability, and its gloves are washable, reusable, and made from 59% recycled fabric. Huzzah.

Best Skin Innovation for Supplement

Advanced Nutrition’s skin supplements are famous for a reason – with the brand’s Skin Clear Biome supplements having swiftly become a mainstay in the skin care regimens of beauty editors and influencers alike. Not only do these supplements work to improve the appearance and condition of skin, they also do so from the inside out by protecting the skin’s barrier along with your gut health. So it’s no surprise that they were a clear favourite with our esteemed judges.

Best Skin Innovation for Device/Tool



The Light Salon’s newest product is the Boost LED Body Patch, which gives you the option to experience the transformative skincare and wellbeing benefits of LED for your whole body. ‘It’s a great at-home solution to LED light therapy,’ says judge Dr Kemi Fabusiwa. Designed with convenience in mind the body patch works by delivering optimised intensities of Red 633nm and Near-Infrared 830nm wavelengths, which with regular use are clinically proven to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, improve skin hydration and firmness. The recommended treatment programme is 10 minutes, 3-5 days a week.