Marie Claire UK Skin Awards: Icons & Expert Winners

Icons, heroes, classics – call them what you will, but these skin care Hall Of Famers truly live up to their lore.

From cult cleansers to legendary eye creams, the winners in the ‘Icons’ category of the Marie Claire UK Skin Awards 2021 are products to buy and love for many years (and generations) to come.

Ready to meet the hero products of the beauty biz?

Here are the ‘Icons’ of the Marie Claire UK Skin Awards 2021…

Skincare Icon – Cleanse

Making its debut in 2001, Dermalogica’s Daily Microfoliant has become the brand’s best-selling product to date, with one sold every 45 seconds globally. Yep, really. That’s probably because it’s one of those rare exfoliators that can be used on the skin daily, without stripping it of essential moisture. Judge Cher Webb says, ‘I love the speed and efficacy of it and how great it is for achieving a brighter and smoother complexion. I discovered it over 20 years ago and still use it to this day.’ Formulated with revolutionary Rice-bran powder, Daily Microfoliant is activated when it comes into contact with water. And in a bid to carry out Dermalogica’s commitment to sustainability, it now comes in refillable packaging.

Skincare Icon – Moisturise

Inspired by microbiome science, Lancôme’s Génifique Eye Cream is enriched with a complex of seven prebiotic and probiotic-derived extracts to give instant radiance to the eye area. If you’re looking for a product that offers an intense boost of hydration and acts on signs of ageing from day to night (and let’s be honest, who isn’t?), then this is the one for you. As Skin Awards judge Ruby Hammer MBE notes, ‘It’s a lovely texture and scent, and was incredibly light and sunk in beautifully.’

Skincare Icon – Moisturise

Retinol has certainly become a gold standard ingredient when it comes to anti-ageing, and is also beloved by those with acne. But as such a potent ingredient, it is often not tolerated by sensitive skin types that need something a touch more gentle. Enter: Immortelle Divine Cream, which features Super Immortelle Extract, a completely natural-origin alternative to retinol. The cream boasts a gorgeously silky texture, and delivers on its promises to brighten skin and promote a fresher, bouncier-looking complexion. A modern day hero in skincare.

Skincare Icon – Treat

With a combined 160 years of expertise behind its revolutionary formula, it’s no wonder Oxygenetix’s high-end breathable foundation is such a hit. Packed with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid and grape seed extract, which are known for their hydrating and soothing properties, judge Zoe Taylor notes it as a ‘well-developed product that’s actually good for the skin, as it allows it to heal and breathe whilst also providing great coverage’.

Skincare Icon – Treat

This quick-drying body spray is well-loved within the industry for its unparalleled magic when it comes to preventing body breakouts from head to toe. The product has a 360-degree nozzle attached, making it easier to tackle those hard-to-reach areas, including your back. The body spray scored highly with all judges, with Andrew Wheatcroft praising it for being ‘great for anyone with back acne or any other type of body acne. It’s so easy to use.’ Heartily agree.

Skincare Icon – Treat

As innovative as ever, La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios Age Correct SPF50+ is an anti-ageing sun cream that guards the skin against harmful UVA and UVB rays, offering broad-spectrum protection. Ideal for mature and sensitive skin types alike, the formulation helps to improve the look of wrinkles and dark spots, while boosting your skin elasticity. Oh, and it also contains ingredients that help tackle everyday skin issues, like niacinamide (known for minimising the appearance of pores and improving hydration and uneven skin tone) and the brand’s truly iconic Thermal Spring Water (which helps with dryness and discomfort).

Consider these your go-to beauty experts, the ones that should be instantly added into you Little Black Beauty Book.

Here are the ‘Expert’ winners of the Marie Claire UK Skin Awards 2021…

Best Cosmetic Doctor

Winner: Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme

Founder and Medical Director of the Adonia Medical Clinic in Central London, Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme is one of the most respected figures in her field. She has worked with over 30,000 patients, and her voice offers an accessible, knowledgeable, and exciting point of view on social media in the world of skincare and aesthetics. The internationally renowned doctor also currently has two surgical patents, and has published numerous medical papers globally. In short, her work as a cosmetic doctor has earned her the title of a true trailblazer and inspiration.

Best Dermatologist

Winner: Dr Stefanie Williams

Dr Stefanie Williams — who runs the super chic and always welcoming Eudelo clinic in London — is a highly respected derm and skincare expert. Over her years at Eudelo, she has treated every skin concern you could think of, as well as practising aesthetic medicine. In addition to her work at the clinic, Dr Stefanie has also lectured globally at international conferences and universities, as well as authoring countless scientific articles and two bestselling books. Simply put, there is practically nothing this doctor does not know about the skin!

Best Skin Clinic

Winner: D. Thomas Clinic

Got a skin concern or just want to give your complexion a boost? You can’t get any better than a visit to the D. Thomas Clinic, run by celebrity facialist, laser expert, and ‘skin whisperer’ Debbie Thomas. From hi-tech lasers to expert hydrafacials, there is nothing this clinic can’t offer, and what we like most about it is its bespoke approach to treating each client individually, rather than taking a broad, ‘one size fits all’ view. Each person who attends an appointment here will feel as though their treatment is specifically tailored to them, and leave feeling cared for and loving the skin they’re in.