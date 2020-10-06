Introducing The Marie Claire Skin Awards 2020

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Skincare is having a moment right now, which is hardly surprising considering its transformative effects. Not just because the right cream can visibly take down spots, be the equivalent of a soft focus lens on wrinkles or improve the look of Saturn-size dark circles. But because the way that our skin looks can have a huge impact on the way we feel.

Our skin is the part of ourselves that is always on show to the world. It is the first thing we notice in the mirror and something we touch daily. So products that guarantee we will end up on better terms with our skin can be a route to confidence.

Skincare is also a powerful form of self-care. The massaging and moisturising; experiencing the scents and textures of a product – all of these things can turn your bathroom into a calming bolthole.

This is why at Marie Claire, we never underestimate the importance of skincare.

We are almost forensic in our approach to it. Plus, we have an eye for hyper-sophisticated formulas and will only recommend products that really work, not ones that simply paper over the cracks.

The first Marie Claire Skin Awards

We also understand that Olympic-calibre skincare is hard to find. Each year so many new products launch, which makes it hard to find the best products in the market.

So to make those decisions easier for you, we have created our brand new Marie Claire Skin Awards. This is our pick of the 63 best skincare products, the brands to champion for their sustainability and the skin experts to have on speed dial.

This year, the Marie Claire team was joined by an incredible panel of judges – dermatologists, facialists, doctors and influencers – to decide on the products that perform as well in our bathrooms as they do in the lab.

You can read about all the Marie Claire Skin Awards winners here on the 12th October.

October is Marie Claire Skin Month

Each week during the month of October we will be focusing our content on a different aspect of skincare to demystify common conditions and help you to up your game.

We will arm you with the best advice to tackle Skin Concerns; explain what you need when Covering All The Bases of a routine and offer a snapshot of what Future Skincare looks like.

Now that the nights are drawing in, we will also reveal our pick of Skincare For The Soul – those pampering products that are all about taking time for yourself.

Keep reading for the absolute best in the world of skincare for 2020…