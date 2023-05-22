As a beauty writer, sometimes I am lucky enough to get to interview some of the most talented make-up artists in the world, and it's a part of my job that I'm not sure I will ever get over.

So, when I was asked if I'd like to sit down with Peter Philips, the Creative and Image Director for Dior Makeup, ahead of the Dior 2024 Cruise Collection fashion show, you can imagine how excited I was.

Not only did Philips share a step-by-step guide on how to achieve the make-up look that he created for the show, but he also let me in on what he thinks will be the biggest make-up trend this summer. Keep on scrolling for everything you need to know...

What look did you create for the Dior 2024 Cruise Collection fashion show?

"The Dior 2024 Cruise Collection show took part in a very culturally important landmark here in Mexico City. There was 113 models, so it was a big show, and we had a huge desire to work with a lot of local models. The idea behind the look was to really glorify and enhance the natural beauty of each individual. There was also a lot of inspiration from Frida Kahlo, but we didn't want to take it too literally because Frida is an iconic woman, especially in the fashion industry, she is an inspiration, and we wanted to respect that. So, we went for a contemporary, modern look which involved extremely luminous skin, a strong eyebrow, and a little bit of a colour on the cheeks."

Step 1: Luminous skin

"Luminous skin is not just about make-up, but really about skin prep. It's about hydrating. I used the Dior Capture Totale Le Sérum first, and massaged it into clean skin. Then, I used a little bit of the Dior Backstage Face & Body Primer, because it helps to set your foundation and it also has a little bit of pearlescent in it so it helps to enhance the glow. Lastly, I used the Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation and a little bit of the Dior Backstage Face & Body Flash Perfector Concealer. The trick is to build it up to make it look natural. That's the good thing about this foundation, it's lightweight so it's easy to build up, even if you are less experienced."

Step 2: Blusher

"We used the Dior Rosy Glow Blusher in 012 Rosewood for a subtle pop of colour on the cheeks. I just used a little bit on the apple of the cheeks, then on the lips I added the matching Dior Addict Lip Glow in 012 Rosewood. It's got just a little bit of tint, and this shade looks great on every skin tone."

Sadly the Dior Rosy Glow Blusher in 012 Rosewood isn't out until June, but there are lots of other shades available. For more inspo, don't forget to check out our guide to the best blusher.

Step 3: Eyebrows

"For the eyebrows, I used the Diorshow Brow Styler, because you can control the application and fill in little hairs. You want to see some skin through the eyebrow and leave some space, to make it look natural and not too groomed. Then, I set it in place with the Diorshow On Set Brow, It's a tinted eyebrow gel in different shades. It helps to give depth, but also sets the brows and controls the placement.

"Finally, I did a little bit of black mascara on the roots of the eyelashes, for volume but not length. For this I used the Diorshow Iconic Overcurl in 090 Black."

What is the one make-up trend that you think will be everywhere this summer?

"Glow! Everything glowy. But I don't mean a full glowy look, I think you can achieve this in different ways. For example, you can go for luminous skin with a pearlescent eyeshadow, but combine this with a matte lip, so that there is a twist. Or perhaps you want to go for glowy lips with the Dior Lip Glow Oil, but wear a matte eyeliner. It's all about how you want to create that contrast."

So, there you have it. The biggest summer make-up trend, straight from an expert. Will you be giving it a go?