There are some make-up products that are so iconic, they need absolutely no introduction - things like Olaplex, Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Filter and Benefit's Hoola Bronzer. Another of those products is MAC's beloved Velvet Teddy. Well . . . surprise! It's got a new and improved formula. Don't panic though, if you're devoted to your Velvet Teddy and consider it to be one of the best lipsticks on the market we promise it's a good update. It's basically giving you dialled-up pigment, even more comfortable wear, and extra longevity.

We tried the new formula ahead of the 28th February launch and have everything you need to know, including how the original and new formulas differ.

What is MAC Velvet Teddy and why is it so popular?

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

Velvet Teddy is described by the brand as a "deep-toned beige" and after launching in 2004, it's been a favourite ever since.

So what makes Velvet Teddy such a favourite? Well, there are a few reasons, but in a nutshell: "Velvet Teddy is adaptable and there’s no other shade out there that works as hard," according to Dominic Skinner, director of make-up artistry UK and Ireland.

"Velvet Teddy is a cosy nude with a unique undertone that works on a wide range of skin tones," says Dominic. "You can dress it up and dress it down, you line it, gloss it or leave it natural. It fits your mood and your lifestyle no matter what’s going on."

Make-artist Lisa Caldognetto, echoes this: "Whether you wear a lot of make-up and a really smoky eye, or a really natural look, Velvet Teddy works really well."

Lisa, who has previously worked for MAC, notes that Kylie Jenner sharing that she's a fan of the shade, back in 2015 (paired with MAC's Soar Lip Liner) caused the hue to sell out for months and months on end. Lisa says that through its viral moments, the shade has remained a favourite for being "a neutral colour in terms of the balance between brown, pink and nude, so it really does work universally for all skin tones."

How does the original and new M.A.CXIMAL formula compare?

The lipsticks are near identical but there are a few changes. The most notable difference is how creamy the new formula is; it's a much more comfortable wear. The lipsticks are the same in colour pay-off, but the newer formula does take two swipes to get full coverage whereas the old only needs one. I don't think this is a bad thing though because of how creamy the formula is.

There is an extremely slight colour difference in my opinion with the newer formula appearing slightly darker but one single swipe gives you the same colour as the old version. My swatch below shows two swipes of the new formula (bottom shade).

Struggle to get your lipstick and lip liner combo perfect? Dominic recommends first applying your M.A.CXIMAL lipstick before your lip liner "to use the pencil to pull the colour out to a fuller and plumper shape," he explains. "This trick is quicker and you'll have more success than trying to work the lip liner around your lip edge first."

The new M.A.CXIMAL formulation doesn't launch until the 28th February, so if you are a devoted fan of the original you have all month to stock up.

Original and new Velvet Teddy formula