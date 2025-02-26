I broke my three-year no-foundation streak for this ‘gel tint’—it has the most unique, long-lasting formula

I haven't worn foundation for years, and I guess it happened by accident. In my line of work, I try a lot of products— so there's always an element of over-saturation—but when it came to foundation, things had started to feel very same-y. I saw the same formulas everywhere, plus: dew was back; we were no longer in bed with heavy coverage like we were in 2016. Today, it's all about glass skin—who wants to obscure their (oft expensive) skincare routine with a thick swathe of cover-up? Not me.

For the last few years, I have just been using Huda Beauty's #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Liquid Concealer (which is the best concealer for dry skin in my opinion) It looks glowy, natural, and packs a punch when it comes to pigment. But I have to admit that I was intrigued when the Milk Makeup Hydro Grip 12-hour Gel Tint slid across my desk.

Milk Makeup has been delivering some of the most cutting-edge formulas in the industry of late, and on first swatch, this product was unlike anything I'd ever tried. Its texture is so unique: thick and creamy before melting down into an invisible, glue-like wrapper across the skin. This is because it's designed to be long-wear, and includes the brand's Hydro Grip Prime, which claims to deliver 12 hours of buildable, light coverage that stays glowy, not greasy,

Over the next two weeks, I put it to the test... Read on to see how I got on, and if I've decided to part ways with my beloved no-foundation routine.

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Gel Tint £34 at Space NK

What makes the Milk Makeup Hydro Grip 12-hour Gel Tint stand out?

Ok, so this product makes some bold claims. Coming in 15 "flexible" shades, this non-comedogenic weightless gel formula says it won't fade, crease or settle into lines. As well as this, it's marketed as safe for sensitive and acne-prone skin.

It's also firmly in the camp of skincare make-up hybrid. It includes a "triple-powered hyaluronic acid" with three different molecular weights to hydrate and support the skin barrier. There's niacinamide, squalene, aloe water, hemp seed oil—and what piqued my interest the most: blue agave extract, which the brand alleges keeps the product "gripped" to the skin for up to 12 hours.

What is the shade range of Milk Makeup's Hydro Grip 12-hour Gel Tint

This tinted foundation comes in 15 different shades, spanning from "very fair" to "very deep". Crucially, it also caters to a range of undertones, including neutral cool, neutral, cool, neutral warm, and warm—which means it should encompass most skin tones.

A beauty editor's honest review

Now, despite having dry, dehydrated skin, I always find that long-wearing products do not stand up to the trials and tribulations of my working day (my commute and the British weather, notwithstanding). Come noon and I will inevitably spot a couple of blemishes and patches of redness poking through. But look: I don't think any product can maintain a flawless base for more than five hours especially if like me, you use oil-based skincare and don't use powder to set everything in place.

Still, this tint does have grip. Despite drenching my skin in dew prior to application—shoutout to VIEVE's Super Skin Nova—I found that my skin looked fresh from application pretty much the whole day. I did see a pesky spot peeking through, and some other areas of redness around the nose and chin, but this is to be expected when you're stomping around the city, and battling the elements in February.

As with most skin tints, you can apply it in various ways. I think this formula would benefit from the natural heat of your fingertips, but I opted for a damp beauty blender, to ensure it was pressed into each curve and crevice.

(Image credit: Nessa Humayun)

Ultimately, what really impressed me about Milk Makeup's Hydro Grip 12-hour Gel Tint was the finish it left on the skin. Many products claim to be seamless and deliver "barely-there" coverage, but this product actually delivers. It blends effortlessly, leaving behind a slight sheen that looks like skin, just better.

Remarkably, it also provides enough pigment to cover dark circles and minor redness and blemishes; and it does so in a way that's not cake-y or accentuates fine lines and creases. Yes, I still use concealer, but only a touch.

As of last week, it's been a make-up bag staple, and I reckon it will stay that way for a while. It is, perhaps, the best formula I have used in terms of a tinted foundation: it's flexible, pigmented, and crucially, seems to disappear into the skin, while delivering the hydration and coverage it promises.