This is the UK's bestselling concealer and TikTok has gone crazy for it - beauty editor decides whether it's worthy of the attention

We ask a lot from our concealers and it takes a lot for them to be considered in our best concealers. They need them to colour-correct, cover our dark circles, brighten up our face, and even camouflage pimples — all without creasing or looking cake-y, and working well with other products. Because our expectations are so high, we often end up compromising 1 or 2 of these things. But there’s one formula that consistently comes way above the rest in its high performance in all areas: Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer—and at £8.99, it's a total bargain.

It’s one of the few products that works well for people across the board, no matter the concerns, age or skin type. The proof? It’s the UK's number 1 best-selling concealer, and is regularly going viral on TikTok.

But if you need more convincing, here’s exactly what makes it worthy of being in your make-up bag.

(Image credit: Maybelline)

Maybelline Instant Anti Age Eraser Concealer Today's Best Deals £7.49 at Lookfantastic (was £9.99) Reasons to buy + Great all-rounder + On-the-go application + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Sponge applicator won't be for everyone

The formula and ingredients

The formula is light, easy to blend and ultra-hydrating with a satin finish, almost like a creamy powder—this is what makes it so fantastic for the under eyes. It’s great at covering up dark circles, doesn’t dry out the under eyes and isn’t really dewy or wet-looking once applied, which means no need to faff around with setting with powder.

The formula contains glycerin and goji berries to help keep the skin hydrated throughout the day. In addition to this, it contains smart silicones to give it that silky, blendable, matte finish that we’re all going mad for. This makes it incredibly easy to use, even if you don't consider yourself confident in the make-up department. You can dab a little on and use your fingers to blend out and you're done.

There are 18 shades that, for the most part, are great for the majority of skin tones. However, the range should definitely be broader to work for everyone. TikTok is going particularly wild for the pink shade—Cool Ivory—used as a brightener for many skin tones.

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

The packaging

The product comes with the iconic sponge applicator, which you’ll either love or hate. I personally really like the applicator. It’s super easy to twist and dab on and can be easily blended out with your fingers, a brush or make-up sponge.

Those who prefer more of a doefoot applicator might find the sponge to be a little big and annoying. If you love the formula but not the sponge, just dab some onto the back of your hand and use your fingers or a brush from there.

Although the sponge is microbial, this isn’t one you’ll want to be sharing with friends. Though, we don't recommend sharing any make-up with friends on that note.

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

The results

The results really do speak for themselves, whether it be on me or on the countless TikTok reviews out there. For me, it really shines as being a fantastic all-rounder that can minimise dark circles and hyperpigmentation without being too heavy-looking, and brighten the area without looking over the top.

Now, I wouldn’t say this one is the most full-coverage of the concealers out there, so if that’s your number 1 priority, look for something like this Too Faced concealer instead. Though, it is buildable, which helps in that area. If you’re using this for concealing breakouts, you might want to opt for something a little more heavy duty. Or, you may want to use a separate colour-correcting palette before going in with a few dabs of this.

Despite the finish being on the more semi-matte side, I find this works brilliantly for my dry skin type and removes the need for powder to set it, which always dries my skin out.

I’m still on the fence when it comes to the name, is anti-age necessary? No. But due to the fantastic abilities at brightening up the area, I understand why it's there.