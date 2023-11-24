When MAC's MACStack Mascara first came out in 2022, it caused a furore with beauty fans, with some labelling it the best mascara they'd ever used. As its name suggests, the unique element of this formula is that it lets you continue to 'stack' your mascara layers to achieve the look you want, but without the usual clumping.

Since its launch, the product has racked up an incredible 18,150 reviews on the MAC website, with an overall rating of 4.5/5. Trust me: as a beauty editor, I know just how hard it is to get this many people to agree on a mascara's greatness.

With it being Black Friday today, the mascara has also gone on sale which has delighted me no end. As my current favourite mascara I will be buying a couple to keep me going through the party season and into 2024.

Keep reading for my full and honest review on MAC MACStack and I reckon you'll be adding it to your Black Friday basket too.

What makes the MAC MACStack mascara so special?

MAC is rightly very proud of its innovation with this mascara, which took them two years in research and development. The mascara uses Fibre Melt Technology, along with a Lash Flex Polymer to achieve its results, making it unlike any of the brand's other foray's into mascara (of which there have been many).

The brush is also a selling point: it's made of flexible plastic with tiny bristles, which means it can bend and reach every lash, no matter how small. If modern, synthetic wands are your thing, this will be right up your street.

A beauty editor's verdict

I'll be honest: I was sort of loathe to like this because I can sometimes get caught up in the hype and follow the crowd when it comes to viral products. However, this mascara really is a beauty product I am proud to stand behind. It's such a good mascara, providing both length and volume, with a glossy and dramatic finish.

The aim of the game with this is layering, which is easily done without fear of ruining your eye look. It can create drama with a few simple flick of the mascara wand. I don't lean into this benefit as much as others may, because I'm more of a natural mascara girl. However, it works beautifully for that too.

Another thing that I love about it is that because it doesn't clump, I can take my eyes from day to night very easily without experiencing clumping or – dare I say it – crusty, bent lashes.

I absolutely love the brush – in fact, I think that's my favourite thing about this mascara. I am all for a plastic brush, as I feel like they are far easier to use than old-school soft bristles, and this one bends to your lash shape. You can actually choose two brush types with this: Mega for instant volume, or Micro for more precise application. The latter is best for shorter, lower lashes while the former is ideal for your upper lashes. I tend to opt for Mega, as I think it works best across the board.

As a beauty editor, I always say that the two makeup products that are notoriously hard to recommend are foundation and mascara. Both are really personal to the user's skin type, desired finish or lash shape/line. But I'm yet to meet anyone who dislikes this mascara, which speaks volumes (pardon the pun).

