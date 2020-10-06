MAC Black Friday: What to expect from this year’s deals

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Everything we know about the 2020 MAC Black Friday deals...

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a great way to refresh your make-up bag with some seriously good savings. So naturally, we’re starting to look ahead to this year’s MAC Black Friday deals and how we can save on yet another Velvet Teddy or Ruby Woo.

Having just revealed this year’s dreamy MAC Advent Calendar, we’re expecting big things from the make-up brand. Here’s everything we know so far about this year’s sales…

Is there a MAC Black Friday sale this year?

Yes! MAC have already teased this year’s Black Friday make-up deals with an online waiting list, so that you can be the first to know when their offers go live. Sign up at maccosmetics.co.uk/blackfriday to be notified.

When will the MAC Black Friday sale be?

Black Friday always falls on the day after Thanksgiving in the US (the fourth Thursday in November), meaning that this year’s sales will kick off on the 27th November, if not just before. Cyber Monday, when yet more deals are released, falls on the 30th November this year.

What should I shop in MAC’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales?

While we’ve no word on exact deals just yet, keep scrolling for some of the best MAC products to keep your eye out for in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Arguably one of the most popular face mists/setting sprays on the market, the Prep + Prime Fix+ spray refreshes the skin before make-up and helps fix it in place after application. We love a multitasking product!

Buy now

It’s one of the go-to foundations on the market, no question. Lightweight and buildable, MAC’s Face and Body Foundation is an icon in its own right, so you may be able to secure yourself some savings on a new bottle come the end of November.

Buy now

If there’s one thing MAC is known for it’s a huge range of lipsticks, and this classic blue-red is arguably their most famous shade. And, at the risk of sounding cliché, can you ever have too many in your collection? We think not.

Buy now

Don’t know about you, but we’re ready for some serious make-up savings to come our way.

