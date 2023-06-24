'Cloud lips' is the zero fuss make-up trend that I'm fully on board with
I can't wait to try this
It it just me, or are some make-up trends really complicated? As much as I love keeping up with the latest product launches and make-up techniques, sometimes I find myself wondering how we are meant to incorporate these trends into our busy, everyday lives.
However, when I came across 'cloud lips' on TikTok, I knew it was something that I could get on board with straight away.
Much like the trend 'cloud skin', cloud lips are all about that soft-focus effect, which means you don't have to worry about your lipstick looking perfect all day long.
Instead, this trend embraces a slightly messy finish, leaving your lips with a soft, plump look that is quite literally what dreams are made of. Don't believe me? Just check out some of the videos below.
@daniellemarcan ♬ Eyedress Jealous
@mangopeopleofficial ♬ Elastic - Joey Purp
According to Jamie Coombes, UK Dior International Pro Make-up Artist, cloud lips have been in style for a while now. "Lipstick lovers have been applying this technique for years and for good reason, as it’s such a simple trend to try."
If you like what you see, then keep on scrolling to find out exactly how to recreate the look.
How to recreate cloud lips
First, we recommend starting the look of with a quick swipe of your favourite nude lipstick.
Then, taking a matte lip cream of your choice, Coombes says to "start by applying the lipstick to the centre of the lips, directly from the tube. Once this is done, disperse the colour by dabbing with your finger for an effortless, cloud-like effect."
You could also try applying your lipstick with a fluffy eyeshadow brush for a similar finish.
Finally, finish things off with a clear gloss, and you're good to go. If you want more of a soft matte look, feel free to skip the gloss altogether.
As explained by Coombes, "the final look will be a touch of colour that looks worn but clean."
The best products for cloud lips
We've rounded up some of our favourite matte lip creams below to help you recreate the look. Keep on scrolling to shop, and for more inspiration, don't forget to check out our guides to the best spring make-up trends and the best wedding guest make-up trends.
Grace Lindsay is the Ecommerce Writer at Marie Claire UK. With over three years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry, she covers everything from the best makeup and skincare deals to how to shop the stand out trends of the season. When she's not typing away at her laptop, Grace can be found shopping her favourite vintage markets IRL, or catching up on her never-ending list of books to read.
