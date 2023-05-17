These are the 6 make-up trends that will be everywhere this spring

The sun is finally shining, and we've got a sudden to urge to refresh our make-up bag for the new season. When spring finally rolls around, we like to have a little bit more fun with our look, and incorporate pops of colour here and there (along with the best facial sunscreens (opens in new tab), of course).

Luckily for us, it seems that everyone is feeling the same way, as when it comes to this year's spring make-up trends, we are seeing lots of colourful eyeliners and lipsticks

If colour isn't your thing, then not to fear, as in the other corner, celebs are favouring the 'no make-up' make-up look to see them through summer and beyond.

Whatever you're in to, we've rounded up the top spring make-up trends, and we'd like to think that there is something for everyone. So, without further ado, keep on scrolling to see which looks will be everywhere this season, and for more inspiration, don't forget to check out our guides to the best spring perfumes (opens in new tab) and the best nail designs for spring (opens in new tab).

1. 'No make-up' make-up

A post shared by Sofia Richie Grainge (@sofiarichiegrainge)

The easiest trend to recreate this spring. 'No make-up' make-up is all about enhancing your natural features. Think tinted moisturisers, cream bronzers and barely there lipsticks.

Get the look:

(opens in new tab) Chanel Les Beiges Eau De Teint Water-Fresh Tint £51 at Sephora (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Merit The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick £40 at Merit Beauty (opens in new tab)

2. Statement blusher

A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw)

Statement blusher is everywhere at the moment, and we're not mad about it. For spring, we are all about those peachy tones to give you that sunkissed look. If you like a more natural, dewy finish, opt for a cream formula over a powder.

Get the look:

3. Colourful eyeliner

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

It wouldn't be spring without a pop of colour, and this year, it's all about bright eyeliner. Take notes from Hailey Bieber, who was recently spotted wearing a fun, purple wing.

Get the look:

(opens in new tab) MAC Colour Excess Gel Pencil Eye Liner in 'Commitment Issues' £18.50 at Lookfantastic (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) L'Oréal Paris Matte Signature Liquid Eyeliner in '02' £9.99 at Lookfantastic (opens in new tab)

4. Shimmery eyeshadow

A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)

Much like eyeliner, everyone seems to be having fun with their eyeshadow this season. We've seen lots of our favourite celebs and beauty influencers opt for shimmery shades, and in our opinion, it's mermaidcore at its finest.

Get the look:

5. Dark lip liner

A post shared by YV (@yvonnevictoria)

A look we are loving at the moment is dark lip liner. The trick to nailing this make-up trend is to make sure that your lipstick is a couple of shades lighter than the liner, to really make it stand out.

Get the look:

(opens in new tab) Rimmel Lasting Finish 8HR Lip Liner in 'Wine' £3.99 at Lookfantastic (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) KVD Beauty Everlasting Lip Liner in 'Crucifix' £18 at Lookfantastic (opens in new tab)

6. Glossy lips

A post shared by Jess Hunt (@jesshunt2)

To finish the lips off, opt for a high-shine gloss. This make-up trend has been around for a while, and it doesn't look like it's going anywhere this spring, so we've linked some of our favourite glosses below.

Get the look: