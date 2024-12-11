I've done the research, these are the 6 most beautiful make-up looks for the festive period

We all spend Christmas Day differently, from traditions to dress codes. While my family has always been super chill about Christmas and usually stick to the PJs and loungewear look, I know lots of other friends who get super dressed up for their festive lunches.

So it makes sense that we all have our own idea about Christmas Day beauty too; from those who keep it make-up-free to others who like to go all out with a touch of glitter or a statement lip. That's why I've selected six make-up looks that would suit a variety of different Christmas plans, from super laid-back vibes to the ultra-glam. Let these inspire you for the big day.

1. Cinnamon

It would be remiss of me not to mention the cinnamon girl aesthetic as a legitimate Christmas option, which is everywhere at the moment, from trending manicures to new product launches. Take for example Rhode's limited edition Cinnamon Glaze Peptide Lip Treatment, which sent the internet into a frenzy with its gorgeous caramel tint and festive shimmer. Sadly, this product is now completely sold out, but the Rhode line as a whole can definitely help you achieve this look, with plenty of gorgeous warm brown tones across the lip and cheek offerings.

2. Modern red

I adore this lip look from make-up artist Allan Avendaño, which sort of straddles that space between neutral nude lipsticks to bold reds. A brick red still makes an impact but has a gorgeous muted character, meaning it's a gorgeous choice for Christmas Day plans with family or friends. Try Merit's lipstick in Tiger, which I've found to be the best brick red around. Pair it with jet-black winged eyeliner for a flawless finish.

3. Double mauve

I love a chic matchy-matchy look, and this one celebrates this beautiful mauvey-pink hue, which is so pretty for special occasions. One of my favourite single eyeshadows of all time is Merit's Solo Shadow, and the colour Social offers that perfect mauve-clay-pink shade that looks stunning washed across the lid. Pair the colour with a pink-toned neutral lipstick with a glossy finish.

4. Subtle sparkle

If you want to get your sparkle on but don't feel ready to go all out on the big day, take an understated approach with a subtle line of glitter under the eyes or across the upper lash line in place of liquid liner. The one by Half Magic Beauty makes achieving this look a total breeze, and it comes in a range of unique colours. You also can't beat a burgundy, wine-stained lip which can be created using a long-lasting stain that will stay put through even the most decadent of Christmas lunches.

5. Goldplated floral

The only time I stray from my matte brown eyeshadow is when I reach for a rose gold; this is a metallic colour that looks beautiful on everybody, no matter how you wear it. I prefer a cream/liquid texture rather than a powder, as I think it looks more modern. This one by Armani is great, and the doe-foot applicator make it really easy to swipe and go across the eyelid.

6. Barely-there gloss

For those of you like me who go for minimal make-up on Christmas day, a Matilda Djerf look is for you. Prioritise dewy, plump-looking skin first, then reach for a pretty cream blusher, hi-shine lip oil and some clear mascara for lashes and brows, et voila! You're done.