I've done the research, these are the 6 most beautiful make-up looks for the festive period

Full drama to pared back

Christmas day makeup looks
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published
in Features

We all spend Christmas Day differently, from traditions to dress codes. While my family has always been super chill about Christmas and usually stick to the PJs and loungewear look, I know lots of other friends who get super dressed up for their festive lunches.

So it makes sense that we all have our own idea about Christmas Day beauty too; from those who keep it make-up-free to others who like to go all out with a touch of glitter or a statement lip. That's why I've selected six make-up looks that would suit a variety of different Christmas plans, from super laid-back vibes to the ultra-glam. Let these inspire you for the big day.

1. Cinnamon

A post shared by rhode skin (@rhode)

A photo posted by on

It would be remiss of me not to mention the cinnamon girl aesthetic as a legitimate Christmas option, which is everywhere at the moment, from trending manicures to new product launches. Take for example Rhode's limited edition Cinnamon Glaze Peptide Lip Treatment, which sent the internet into a frenzy with its gorgeous caramel tint and festive shimmer. Sadly, this product is now completely sold out, but the Rhode line as a whole can definitely help you achieve this look, with plenty of gorgeous warm brown tones across the lip and cheek offerings.

Rhode Pocket Blush in Toasted Teddy
Rhode Pocket Blush in Toasted Teddy

Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Espresso

Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Espresso

2. Modern red

A post shared by Allan Avendaño (@allanface)

A photo posted by on

I adore this lip look from make-up artist Allan Avendaño, which sort of straddles that space between neutral nude lipsticks to bold reds. A brick red still makes an impact but has a gorgeous muted character, meaning it's a gorgeous choice for Christmas Day plans with family or friends. Try Merit's lipstick in Tiger, which I've found to be the best brick red around. Pair it with jet-black winged eyeliner for a flawless finish.

Merit Signature Lip in Tiger

Merit Signature Lip in Tiger

Vieve Power Ink Eyeliner
Vieve Power Ink Eyeliner

3. Double mauve

A post shared by Meron Aboye Sengal Artist (@meron_aboya)

A photo posted by on

I love a chic matchy-matchy look, and this one celebrates this beautiful mauvey-pink hue, which is so pretty for special occasions. One of my favourite single eyeshadows of all time is Merit's Solo Shadow, and the colour Social offers that perfect mauve-clay-pink shade that looks stunning washed across the lid. Pair the colour with a pink-toned neutral lipstick with a glossy finish.

Merit Solo Shadow in Social

Merit Solo Shadow in Social

Westman Atelier Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm Garçonne
Westman Atelier Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm Garçonne

4. Subtle sparkle

A post shared by Violette (@violette_fr)

A photo posted by on

If you want to get your sparkle on but don't feel ready to go all out on the big day, take an understated approach with a subtle line of glitter under the eyes or across the upper lash line in place of liquid liner. The one by Half Magic Beauty makes achieving this look a total breeze, and it comes in a range of unique colours. You also can't beat a burgundy, wine-stained lip which can be created using a long-lasting stain that will stay put through even the most decadent of Christmas lunches.

HALF MAGIC Glitterpill Eye Paint & Liner in Holy Goldie
HALF MAGIC Glitterpill Eye Paint & Liner in Holy Goldie

NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Under My Thumb
NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Under My Thumb

5. Goldplated floral

A post shared by Violette (@violette_fr)

A photo posted by on

The only time I stray from my matte brown eyeshadow is when I reach for a rose gold; this is a metallic colour that looks beautiful on everybody, no matter how you wear it. I prefer a cream/liquid texture rather than a powder, as I think it looks more modern. This one by Armani is great, and the doe-foot applicator make it really easy to swipe and go across the eyelid.

Giorgio Armani Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshado in 27 Sunset
Giorgio Armani Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshado in 27 Sunset

Charlotte Tilbury Pillowtalk Big Lip Plumpgasm Gloss

Charlotte Tilbury Pillowtalk Big Lip Plumpgasm Gloss

6. Barely-there gloss

A post shared by Matilda Djerf (@matildadjerf)

A photo posted by on

For those of you like me who go for minimal make-up on Christmas day, a Matilda Djerf look is for you. Prioritise dewy, plump-looking skin first, then reach for a pretty cream blusher, hi-shine lip oil and some clear mascara for lashes and brows, et voila! You're done.

Refy Cream Blush in Malaya
Refy Cream Blush in Malaya

GISOU Honey Infused Lip Oil in Watermelon Sugar
GISOU Honey Infused Lip Oil in Watermelon Sugar

Rebecca Fearn

Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸