This £75 foundation went viral on TikTok, so I decided to put it to the test

When it comes to finding a new foundation, I always turn to TikTok to see which products people recommend.

The social media app is full of make-up and skincare favourites, and there is one foundation in particular that I keep seeing again and again. Say hello to the Chantecaille Future Skin Foundation.

If you're not yet familiar with this product, it went viral on TikTok thanks to the fact that it's the exact foundation that make-up artists used on the hit show, Euphoria.

It's no secret that the make-up looks on the show are seriously impressive, and a lot of the characters sported dewy, radiant-looking skin that I am desperate to recreate.

So, after finding out that it was the Chantecaille foundation that was responsible, I knew I had to put it to the test.

Keep on scrolling for my in-depth review, and for more make-up inspiration, don't forget to check out our guides to the best concealer, the best mascara and even the best lip oils.

First things first, I was keen to find out what makes this foundation stand out amongst the crowd. After doing some research, I found out that the oil-free, gel formula has been made with a high percentage of water, to give that dewy finish that we all love so much.

Not only that, but it is designed to help hydrate and soothe the appearance of your skin, thanks to ingredients such as aloe, rosemary and chamomile.

The brand says it offers buildable, medium to full coverage and is suitable for all skin types.

There are 15 shades on offer, and after using the 'Find My Shade' tool online, I went for the shade 'Vanilla'.

Now, I want to start my review by saying that this foundation is expensive. It currently retails at £75, so it's definitely more of an investment.

That being said, after trying it out myself, I can honestly say that I would purchase it again and again.

The gel texture is so easy to blend into the skin, and I genuinely feel like I am wearing no make-up at all. It's a super hydrating formula but I love that it's oil-free, as I don't feel like it makes me look greasy throughout the day.

I would say that the coverage is definitely more light to medium, but it's very buildable depending on what kind of finish you want.

(Image credit: Grace Lindsay)

Personally, I tend to apply no more than two layers of this foundation to my skin, as I like my natural skin texture to come through, and I'm left with a radiant finish that is perfect for the summer months.

Overall, I can totally see why there is so much hype around this foundation. If you want a natural-looking, dewy base that stays in place, then this is the product for you.

Did you know that the foundation is actually one of the brand's most iconic products in its 25-year history? Pretty cool if you ask me. Keep on scrolling to shop more of Chantecaille's beauty icons, and trust me, you won't be disappointed...

Shop more Chantecaille beauty icons: