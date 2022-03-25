Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Bridgerton is back. Season 2 launches today onto Netflix and we expect a lot of you will have decided to ‘work from home’ so that you can start binging it. We don’t blame you.

The Shondaland Regency drama provided the perfect escape for us at the end of 2020. We wanted to feel a part of its fabulous world. From the costumes that inspired the Bridgerton dress collection, to the characters that gave us the perfect baby names, we couldn’t get enough. And the make-up… Well, we wanted to know how to achieve their flawless looks.

Thankfully, that has been made a whole lot easier following the announcement earlier this month that the entire cast of season 2 wore Pat McGrath Labs.

This means that we can now reveal the exact make-up worn by some of the biggest characters from the series that gave them that regency glow.

Bridgerton Get The Look

Penelope Featherington a.k.a Lady Whistledown

This look is all about embracing the colour of her hair and choosing products that complement it perfectly.

Kate Sharma

Erika Okvist. Bridgerton’s head hair and make-up artist noted that the thing that she liked most about using Pat McGrath Labs on set was that it was incredibly easy to find every cast member’s shade. ‘So often you worry about foundations and shade ranges on set, but I didn’t have to.’

Pat McGrath Labs PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in Black Coffee, £23 | Selfridges View Deal

Queen Charlotte

During filming, Okvist used all six Mothership palettes to create Queen Charlotte’s standout make-up looks. It sounds as if she was just as obsessed with them as we are. They are, after all, the best eyeshadow palettes out there.

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Setting Powder in Medium Deep, £40 | Selfridges View Deal