Bridgerton has released a dress collection and wow

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’ve been obsessed with Bridgerton dresses ever since you watched the steamy Netflix show, you’re in luck, because they’re now an official thing that you can purchase.

Netflix has collaborated with Hill House Home, the company behind the nap dress, and Phenomenal, a media brand and creative agency working with underrepresented communities, to create a limited-edition line of three Regency-style dresses and two jewel hair pins.

The Ellie nap dress is a tiered floral number which comes in pink and lavender and the print is inspired by the House’s signature wallpapers.

Meanwhile, the Nesli nap dress features its very own Whistledown trellis print. And don’t be fooled by the name, these frocks are too pretty to sleep in, instead, wear them to discuss local gossip over afternoon tea naturally.

Sadly, the dresses are all sold out, however it’s worth checking back in case they get more stock in.

Hill House Home CEO Nell Diamond told Harper’s, ‘Being able to bring the Bridgerton magic with Diane Hill’s artistry onto our tried and true styles, that’s a dream for me. When I saw Bridgerton, I think the reason I was so excited about it was that the aesthetic is so us. I like to think that the Bridgerton characters would like nap dresses’