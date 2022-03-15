Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Following the launch of the exclusive Bridgerton collection earlier this year (which sold out faster than you can say Lady Whistledown), it has been announced that Pat McGraths Labs was the sole make-up brand used on the entire cast for season 2 of the Netflix drama.

Pat McGrath excitedly confirmed the news alongside Bridgerton hair and make-up artist, Erika Okvist.

Okvist said that the best thing about using the products was that every cast member was able to find their shade. ‘So often you worry about foundations and shade ranges on set, but I didn’t have to with Pat McGrath Labs.’

Okvist created over 200 looks for the new season and said that many of the cast members wanted to go home in their make-up from the day’s filming.

‘I am so proud that the products worked so well for everyone,’ McGrath says. ‘Most people want to take their make-up off after a long shoot, so to hear that they wanted to keep theirs on is an honour.’

McGrath was also joined by Bridgerton star, Nicola Couglan, who McGrath named as the brand’s latest muse. She will be fronting the latest Bridgerton collection, which is available to buy from 23rd March.

The Derry Girls actor took to her Instagram to confirm the news, saying that she was on ‘cloud nine’.

The Bridgerton Collection II features new limited edition products that once again give you that Regency Glow.

Pat McGrath Labs MTHRSHIP: Belle Of The Ball Eye Palette, £65

‘Unleash your inner royal – or royal tease – with six dream-come-true hues in tantalising textures.

With these royal, ravishing and romantic Eye Shadows, your dance card will always be full!’

– Pat McGrath View Deal

Pat McGrath Labs Satin Allure Lipstick, £30

‘In a single swipe, this revolutionary satin Lipstick delivers couture colour, haute hydration and a flawless finish fit for a queen!’ -Pat McGrath View Deal

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Skintillating Diamond Body Shimmer, £53

‘With every sweep of the powder puff, this alluring all-over body Highlighter gives you iconic luminosity everywhere you desire to shine. Finely pigmented, legendarily light-reflective and luxuriously layerable, this Body Shimmer is the ultimate royal indulgence.’ – Pat McGrath View Deal

Pat McGrath Labs Velvet Kohl Eyeliner, £27

‘Instant colour meets iconic smoke in a single stroke with this Legendary Wear formulation. Smudge, smoulder and slay – its luxe, velvety-smooth finish stays the night and looks just as haute the next day.’

-Pat McGrath View Deal

Pat McGrath Labs Blushing Delights, £64

‘Three baked blushes complemented by a heavenly heart-shaped mélange highlighter curated to achieve divine Regency-meets-modern lustre.’ – Pat McGrath View Deal