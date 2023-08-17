How to nail French-girl make-up, according to an exceptionally chic French girl

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There's no doubt the beauty world is somewhat infatuated by French-girl beauty. Whether we're swooning over French-girl perfumes, taking notes on laid-back, French-girl hair looks or stocking up on French skincare buys, the French approach to beauty has all of us intrigued.

When it comes to that laid-back but seriously chic French-girl make-up look, there's one French girl who knows more than most. Renowned for her effortless French style, make-up artist Creative Director of Guerlain, Violette Serrat is arguably, one of the most iconic French girls in beauty, with an approach to beauty that transcends mere aesthetics. In our exclusive interview, she reflects on the inspirations and motivations behind her creative choices, revealing how her Parisian roots have shaped her sense of ageless beauty, making her an influential figure in contemporary fashion.

A post shared by Violette (@violette_fr) A photo posted by on

If you are looking to capture the charm and grace of Parisian style, Serrat’s wisdom offers a guiding light. Through her unique lens, we see not only the allure of a well-crafted eyeliner but the transformative power of beauty as an expression of self.

1. Try something new

"We can get caught up into one look and one aesthetic—even for me as a make-up artist I was stuck in the same aesthetic for years and never wore eyeliner. Later on, when I did tutorials, I had to get out of my comfort zone to try different looks and I discovered myself. I realised that there was no box. If you want one product you can’t go wrong with, make it the Intense Colour Eye Pencil in Night Blue—it’s a navy, almost black, that makes your eyes pop instantly. The glide is amazing and it stays on all day.

Guerlain The Intense Colour Eye Pencil in Night Blue £25 at Guerlain A dark navy liner with the smoothest glide, that lasts all day.

The Body Shop Freestyle Multi-Tasking Crayons £12 at The Body Shop A punchy pigmented crayon - perfect for effortlessly smudged eyes.



2. Use make-up as a tool for your mood

"When I wake up in the morning, I ask myself how I feel, and then how make-up can be a tool for my mood—either as a support system or something to celebrate how I feel. I’m like, 'Okay, I have this big meeting, and I need to kick some ass, what is going to bring me power?' The answer is red lipstick, so I do my skincare and put my lipstick on. That's how I pick my look every morning."

Elf Cosmetics O Face Satin Lipstick in No Regrets, Blue Red £9 at Elf Cosmetics Richly pigmented with a slight satin finish. Guerlain Rouge G Luxurious Velvet Metal 16h Wear Velvet Metal Lipstick in 214 Exotic Red £32 at Guerlain Highly pigmented and subtly pearlescent.



3. Go bare faced once in a while

"Some days, I purposefully go to the office bare faced. Even if I feel like I look shitty, I don't care, because my team is 90% women, and I want to show them that it's okay to look tired one day and have no make-up on. I just use good skincare. I think it's important to accept yourself with no make-up on, it's very therapeutic."

4. Try not to aim for perfection

"Honestly, I struggle; I'm human. I'm approaching 40 and, of course, I see wrinkles under my eyes. In France, we accept that a bit more, but in the U.S. where I live right now? Not at all. It's not a celebration of ageing and it’s so important to remember that ageing is such a privilege."

5. Take the pressure off

"In society, as women we have so many rules and boundaries—we're supposed to be strong, we're supposed to be thin, we're supposed to be healthy, we're supposed to be great mums, we're supposed to be mums even when we don't even want to be, we're supposed to work. You have to take your green juice every morning and do yoga and workout every day. I mean, Jesus, I don't think we put so much pressure on men. It's so intense. I feel like we live in a culture where it's really tough on women. I try to free myself every day of little things to break the boundaries—it can impact everything."

6. Enjoy who you are right now

"I remind myself that I don't need to become anything to be the ‘best version’ of myself, as I am naturally evolving all the time. That's human nature. Be kind to yourself right now, at this moment. Be who you are, you don't have to work for it, you just have to find out what it is."

7. Have fun with colour

"The first product I worked on for Guerlain was an eyeshadow palette, a little painter palette to have fun with because I really see Guerlain as a brand that’s like the haute couture of beauty, and because I think Mother Nature is the most incredible artist, each palette is inspired by her. My favourite is the one I'm wearing today, which is the Eyeshadow Quad in Mystic Peacock. I use the deep metallic blue as the eyeliner, and then I use the green turquoise and the copper just on the edges.

"The right products make everything easier. For the Guerlain Eyeshadow Quad Majestic Rose palette, for example, I wanted a look that feels very tender but also warm, so I added tan and apricot colours because pink can be a hard colour to wear otherwise. Using these colours together creates a very natural and fresh look."