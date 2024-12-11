I just tried this iconic highlighter for the first time, and it's the perfect antidote to dull skin

I am a total sucker for a brilliant highlighter. Whether it’s a cream sheen or a glimmery powder, I absolutely love the magical effect that a hint of glow on the cheekbones can have on my complexion. I have used and loved an endless amount of radiance-boosting products over the years, so when I had the opportunity to try out the iconic Guerlain Météorites Light Revealing Pearls of Powder, I genuinely did a little happy dance.

The seriously pretty multi-coloured beauty balls have long been on my must-try list, as I’ve heard an endless amount of rave reviews, and I am very happy to report that this highlighting hero lived up to the all the hype.

What is it about Guerlain Météorites Light Revealing Pearls of Powder that made me so excited? The little tub is filled with a selection of multi-tonal spheres, in a mix of matte and shimmery finishes, that will cover your fluffy brush in the perfect blend of pearlescent powder. When dusted over cheekbones, it acts as a setting powder to mattify excess oil and keep unwanted shine at bay, while adding a gorgeous dewy sheen to cheeks, that has impressive staying power.

Guerlain Météorites Light Revealing Pearls of Powder £56 at Lookfantastic

Guerlain launched the iconic Météorites Light Revealing Pearls of Powder back in 1987, and it has earned itself a cult status as a classic beauty product over the decades since. The historic French brand wanted to combine multiple powder products into one – which is why Meteorites acts as a setting powder, colour corrector, mattifier and highlighter. As well as being multi-purpose, the pot of powdery balls are designed for a wide range of skin tones too. This complexion-perfector is available in four wearable shades that range from a delicate Pearly White to a deep and rich Amber. The silky powder formula is made up from 95% naturally derived ingredients and has a soft floral scent.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

The first thing that got me about this highlighter is the truly gorgeous packaging. The vintage-inspired metal tub is covered in a multi-coloured petal logo, and it is the kind of tin that can easily be kept and reused for storing away hair grips or earrings once the powder is all finished. Inside, the multi-tonal balls are also a treat to look at – I tried the Cool shade and the delicate pink and minty green spheres reminded me of a bag of Cadbury’s Mini Eggs. The powder has quite a strong Violet aroma that may be too much for anybody that doesn’t enjoy traditional floral scents, but I liked it a lot and it made me think of spring on even the most drizzly of mornings.

Although the balls weren’t as pristine and neat as I expected, the excess powder that had built up was very easy to swish up on my soft fluffy brush, and made application all the more easy. I swirled my brush over the top of the pearls a couple of times and then lightly dusted it over my cheek apples and up towards my temples. I didn’t find it massively shimmery at first, so I applied another layer. This was enough to create a glowy sheen on my skin that caught the light brilliantly and I loved how much brighter my complexion looked. It left my cheeks looking clearer and feeling quite smooth and even after a full day of wear, my cheeks still had a gleam to them without any tell tale glitter.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

The glow that this powder brought to my tired skin was much more subtle than I expected. I love how natural and wearable it looks, and it has a really pretty vibe that is perfect for giving lacklustre cheeks a lift but without feeling too much or overly sparkly. If you like a really high, glassy shine, then I think it would take a couple more swipes with a loaded brush, but for me it was the perfect amount of healthy warmth on my skin that will work nicely for day or night.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

I had been looking forward to trying out this much-loved beauty buy, and it didn’t disappoint. It’s much pricier than most of the highlighting products that I’ve used before, but I can see this little pot of pearly balls lasting me for a really long time as a little goes a very long way to leave my cheeks looking radiant. The gorgeous glimmer feels like a treat to use, and it left my face looking refreshed with a lit-from-within vibe that’s quite hard to come by with just one product. This French highlighter has been hugely popular for almost 40 years, and I can totally see why.