The summer sales are going strong, and while it’s a good idea to find some timeless on-sale fashion pieces, the discounts don’t stop there. It’s also a brilliant time to stock up on the best beauty buys.

As a shopping editor, it’s my philosophy to never encourage frivolous sale spending, and that also applies to the best foundations, SPF moisturisers and hair straighteners. That’s why I’ve rounded up only the most iconic beauty buys on sale – tried, tested and loved by Marie Claire UK editors. This way, you get the best of both worlds when it comes to affordable prices and products you’ll actually want to use. Win-win.

Now, normally the most iconic beauty picks will never have a discount, because to be perfectly honest, they sell well enough without one. There is a way around that in the form of buying discounted seasonal gift sets filled with your favourite iconic beauty products (usually in handy travel-sized designs to boot). But some beauty products will simply never go on sale – from the Dyson Airwrap to Augustinus Bader’s celebrity-approved skincare.

That’s where Marie Claire’s discount codes come in. Although I’ve tried my best to include mostly on-sale products below, rest assured that even the ones you see at full price will benefit from some sort of discount via one of our vouchers. It’s a no-brainer, really—iconic beauty buys at a fraction of the price that beauty editors would happily pay for them? Yes please.

Remember, discounts move fast—especially in the evergreen beauty category, so if you see a product you’re keen to try out or stock up on, it’s a good idea to snap it up. Don’t forget to follow the links above each product to our discount voucher pages, where you’ll find savings on everything you see below.

The 18 best iconic beauty buys on sale right now:

Dyson

Did you know that Dyson has a refurbished section where you can find like-new products at a fraction of their original price? Even better – Marie Claire has an exclusive code for an extra 15% off all Dyson refurbished products, allowing for some seriously impressive prices.

Dyson Refurbished Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler £320 at Dyson (was £399) Before you ask, yes, the Airwrap is included in this deal. It’s a worthy investment, adored by beauty editors and hair experts alike. I style my hair with it immediately after washing and am left with bouncy, volumised hair for days. Dyson Refurbished Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer £224 at Dyson (was £279) Dyson’s Supersonic hair dryer is another MCUK editor favourite, and you can’t get more iconic than this blue and copper colourway. It’s quiet, efficient and chic—what more could you want?

Harvey Nichols

Harvey Nichols has one of the best beauty sales around right now, and we have a discount code that’ll get you an extra 15% off sale items, among other vouchers.

Clinique

Clinique might not have a sale on right now, but one of our Clinique discount codes will get you 20% off when you spend £40.

Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey £25 at Clinique The Black Honey Almost Lipstick is so iconic it’s had an entire range created from the universally wearable shade, but IMO, nothing beats the original. Wear alone as a flushed-from-within balm or over a nude lip liner for more definition. Clinique Bottom Lash Mascara™ £24 at Clinique One of Marie Claire’s top mascara picks, this tiny brush captures and coats every bottom lash without smudging. Genius.

Cult Beauty

Cult Beauty has 20% off their SPF range right now, and you can save even more with one of our Cult Beauty discount codes.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF 50+ £16.80 at Cult Beauty (was £21) I’ve used the La Roche-Posay Anthelios suncream for years. For me, nothing beats it in terms of consistency, as it sinks in like a dream but leaves my skin looking instantly radiant.

LOOKFANTASTIC

LOOKFANTASTIC has some great deals on right now, and our discount codes will get you even more savings.

YSL Touche Éclat Illuminating Pen £33 at LOOKFANTASTIC If you’re in the market for a light-reflective concealer for under the eyes, YSL’s Touche Éclat is a classic choice for a reason. It genuinely brightens and—most importantly—doesn’t crease throughout the day. Estée Lauder Wake Up Radiant Repair + Firm + Hydrate Set £55 at LOOKFANTASTIC (was £110) After a serum that’ll repair, hydrate and brighten your skin as you sleep? Look no further than Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair. At 50% off the original value, this gift set is a ridiculously good price.

ASOS

The ASOS beauty sale is also rich in reduced gift sets and on-sale iconic beauty. Save even more with one of our ASOS discount codes.

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Jet Set £24 at ASOS (was £30) This set includes the original Brazilian Bum Bum cream, perfume mist and a delicious-smelling body wash. Basically, all things you’ll get a lot of use out of. Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil £18 at ASOS (was £22) I’ve tried a lot of hair oils in my time, but I always come back to Gisou’s original hair oil for its lightweight hydration and chic packaging.

Debenhams

Debenhams has a summer sale with at least 30% off included beauty. Our Debenhams discount codes will save you even more.

K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask £54 at Debenhams (was £70) If you have dry, damaged hair, you need to get acquainted with this K18 leave-in hair mask. The fast-acting formula both prevents and reverses damage, restoring your hair’s shine and bounce.

ghd

Decades after capturing all our hearts, ghd is still the most popular straightener brand out there. Our ghd vouchers will get you money off the best models.

ghd Chronos Professional Hair Straightener £299 at ghd The brand’s straighteners are all iconic, but Chronos has been dubbed the most impressive model by team MC. The smart technology creates the perfect temperature to get a smooth finish with a single swipe, meaning less damage and quicker results.

Boots

Boots has a brilliant beauty sale on right now, and don’t forget to check out our Boots discount codes for extra savings.

Chanel Chance eau Fraîche EDT £81 at Boots (was £95) Chanel’s Chance eau Fraîche is a truly delicious summer fragrance. The sort of scent that has strangers stopping you in the street. It’s one of the brand’s lesser-known scents, which makes it that bit more special. Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation £24 at Boots (was £47) Dubbed one of the best foundations by MC editors, Giorgio Armani’s Luminous Silk is currently half price at Boots. It has a radiant finish like no other.

Selfridges

Selfridges is synonymous with luxury beauty, so getting a discount with one of our vouchers just makes sense.

Augustinus Bader The AB Essentials Set £255 at Selfridges (worth £278) Augustinus Bader is one of those brands that never goes on sale, so this is a more affordable way to try out the bestsellers. Every single AB product I’ve tried has exceeded expectations, and the essentials in this set have to be my favourite of the lot. It’s a great place to start if you’re new to the brand.

Noli

Noli’s summer beauty sale includes big-name brands like Kiehl’s, Aesop and YSL Beauty. Yes, they also have a sale on right now, but you can save on full-priced items too with our Noli discount codes.

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid + Peptide Serum £22 at Noli (was £32) A wonderful hydrating serum, this gives my skin an instant plump, bouncy feel.

Superdrug

Superdrug has a big sale on, and our discount codes will get you an even better deal while stocking up on essentials.