18 Iconic Beauty Buys That Are Either on Sale, Have a Discount Code or Both
Only sensible items to stock up on and nothing else.
The summer sales are going strong, and while it’s a good idea to find some timeless on-sale fashion pieces, the discounts don’t stop there. It’s also a brilliant time to stock up on the best beauty buys.
As a shopping editor, it’s my philosophy to never encourage frivolous sale spending, and that also applies to the best foundations, SPF moisturisers and hair straighteners. That’s why I’ve rounded up only the most iconic beauty buys on sale – tried, tested and loved by Marie Claire UK editors. This way, you get the best of both worlds when it comes to affordable prices and products you’ll actually want to use. Win-win.
Now, normally the most iconic beauty picks will never have a discount, because to be perfectly honest, they sell well enough without one. There is a way around that in the form of buying discounted seasonal gift sets filled with your favourite iconic beauty products (usually in handy travel-sized designs to boot). But some beauty products will simply never go on sale – from the Dyson Airwrap to Augustinus Bader’s celebrity-approved skincare.
That’s where Marie Claire’s discount codes come in. Although I’ve tried my best to include mostly on-sale products below, rest assured that even the ones you see at full price will benefit from some sort of discount via one of our vouchers. It’s a no-brainer, really—iconic beauty buys at a fraction of the price that beauty editors would happily pay for them? Yes please.
Remember, discounts move fast—especially in the evergreen beauty category, so if you see a product you’re keen to try out or stock up on, it’s a good idea to snap it up. Don’t forget to follow the links above each product to our discount voucher pages, where you’ll find savings on everything you see below.
The 18 best iconic beauty buys on sale right now:
Dyson
Did you know that Dyson has a refurbished section where you can find like-new products at a fraction of their original price? Even better – Marie Claire has an exclusive code for an extra 15% off all Dyson refurbished products, allowing for some seriously impressive prices.
Harvey Nichols
Harvey Nichols has one of the best beauty sales around right now, and we have a discount code that’ll get you an extra 15% off sale items, among other vouchers.
Laura Mercier’s Secret Camouflage is hands down the best spot-concealer I’ve ever tried. It’s a highly concentrated formula that immediately covers even dark red spots, but is barely discernible once on the skin. A tiny amount goes a long way, so this little compact will last you ages.
One of team MC’s best face tan picks, these Tan Luxe tanning drops don’t just give an even-toned glow, they make skin feel hydrated and look radiant too.
Clinique
Clinique might not have a sale on right now, but one of our Clinique discount codes will get you 20% off when you spend £40.
One of Marie Claire’s top mascara picks, this tiny brush captures and coats every bottom lash without smudging. Genius.
Cult Beauty
Cult Beauty has 20% off their SPF range right now, and you can save even more with one of our Cult Beauty discount codes.
LOOKFANTASTIC
LOOKFANTASTIC has some great deals on right now, and our discount codes will get you even more savings.
ASOS
The ASOS beauty sale is also rich in reduced gift sets and on-sale iconic beauty. Save even more with one of our ASOS discount codes.
Debenhams
Debenhams has a summer sale with at least 30% off included beauty. Our Debenhams discount codes will save you even more.
ghd
Decades after capturing all our hearts, ghd is still the most popular straightener brand out there. Our ghd vouchers will get you money off the best models.
Boots
Boots has a brilliant beauty sale on right now, and don’t forget to check out our Boots discount codes for extra savings.
Selfridges
Selfridges is synonymous with luxury beauty, so getting a discount with one of our vouchers just makes sense.
Augustinus Bader is one of those brands that never goes on sale, so this is a more affordable way to try out the bestsellers. Every single AB product I’ve tried has exceeded expectations, and the essentials in this set have to be my favourite of the lot. It’s a great place to start if you’re new to the brand.
Noli
Noli’s summer beauty sale includes big-name brands like Kiehl’s, Aesop and YSL Beauty. Yes, they also have a sale on right now, but you can save on full-priced items too with our Noli discount codes.
Superdrug
Superdrug has a big sale on, and our discount codes will get you an even better deal while stocking up on essentials.
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Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor, and as such, she’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. In her role, she covers all things shopping - from thoroughly road testing the best fitness kit to keeping a finger on the pulse of what’s new in fashion and beauty. She dedicates hours of her time every day to scouring the online stores, finding the best products online so you don’t have to (from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course).